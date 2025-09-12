Report: Liverpool’s Favourable Florian Wirtz Add-Ons Revealed
Liverpool had a summer to remember in the transfer window bringing in the likes of Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké with the club smashing the British transfer record twice with the first two names listed there.
Wirtz was not their first signing of the summer, but it was certainly the first big money move. Paying an initial £100 million ($135.6 million) to get the German midfield star in the door with an additional £16 million in add-ons. As revealed though, some get the sense Liverpool will be happy to pay that money if it comes to it.
The additional £16 million in add-ons will only be triggered if Liverpool win the Premier League or Champions League a total of four times combined, The Times report. No easy feat, but one that should emphasise the context around paying out the remaining money attached to the deal.
Also reported was sporting director Richard Hughes’s savviness behind paying the initial fee out over five equal payments to ease any potential financial strains on the club. In total, Liverpool spent £415 million to set a record for total spending in the summer transfer window topping the Chelsea record set in 2023. Outgoing sales as well further helped Liverpool in their total net spend of £228 million.
Wirtz has gotten off to what could be described as a shaky start to life at Anfield. The German has yet to register a goal involvement, though it is just a small sample size of three games so far. Wirtz has been deployed solely in the No. 10 role with Ekitiké leading the line alongside Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah to his left and right respectively.
Adding Isak to the fold looks to further energise a Liverpool attack that has scored the most goals in the league so far (8) this season.