‘Centre of Discussion’—Liverpool Take Firm Stance on Mohamed Salah ‘Demands’
It isn’t clear what Mohamed Salah hoped to achieve with his recent outburst after being by Liverpool, but the Reds have little intention of allowing the Anfield legend to bully his way there.
A matter of months after signing a contract reportedly worth in excess of £40 million ($53.7 million) over two years, Salah’s disappointing performances—just one part of Liverpool’s wider slump this season—resulted in the Egyptian winger getting dropped.
Arne Slot proceeded to keep him out of the starting XI for three successive games, the latter being Dec. 6’s defeat to Leeds United. Afterwards, Salah used the media mixed zone to air his view that he has been thrown “under the bus,” scapegoated for the club’s malaise.
Controversially, he also implied that he is above competing for a place in the team and his status shouldn’t be questioned because of contributions over the previous eight years.
Slot responded by leaving his whining and waning talisman behind for the Champions League win against Inter in Milan, before restoring Salah to the bench for the subsequent victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.
The issue has temporarily been put to bed now that Salah has linked up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations, but that won’t be for long and by January a longer lasting resolution will be expected.
David Ornstein of The Athletic gave his understanding of the saga during an NBC Sports appearance.
Liverpool Will Not Offer Salah Playing Guarantees
“Liverpool fully intend to keep Mo Salah,” Ornstein said. “They want him to remain in the January transfer window and beyond—he’s under contract until the summer of 2027.”
Liverpool believe they “showed their intentions very clearly” by handing Salah the contract they did—it’s worth noting that the player used mixed zone interactions a handful of times last season in order to put pressure on the club.
But if it comes down to Liverpool having to offer Salah certain guarantees, that’s not something that is going to happen. “That seems to be at the centre of discussion,” Ornstein added.
From Liverpool’s perspective, Salah needs to decide what he wants. “If he really does want to go, is he going to come forward with some proposals? We know there will be conversations and there is no shortage of interest. We know Al Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League like him. Al Hilal are not so keen, but there would be admiration from all over Europe as well.”
Liverpool are handling things in a “pragmatic” manner but ultimately expect Salah to “remain at Anfield beyond January and for the foreseeable future.”