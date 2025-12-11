‘For Sure’—Mohamed Salah Transfer Interest Confirmed From Abroad
Saudi Pro League chief executive Omar Mugharbel admitted Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah is “for sure” a target for clubs across Saudi Arabia.
After a season-long contract saga, Salah signed a two-year extension with the Reds in April. But just eight months later, the Egyptian’s future in a red shirt is once again uncertain following a divisive rant aimed at Arne Slot and Liverpool.
In a scathing attack, having been dropped for three league games in a row, Salah vented that he’d been “thrown under the bus” and revealed he’d told his parents to come and see the Premier League champions take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday—hinting it could be his last appearance at Anfield.
The unstable situation on Merseyside coincides with Salah’s impending departure for the Africa Cup of Nations and the approaching January transfer window. The latter could see multiple clubs fighting for the forward’s signature, including the giants of the Saudi Pro League.
“Mohamed Salah is welcome in the Saudi League, but it is the clubs that are responsible for negotiating with players,” Mugharbel said at the World Football Summit in Riyadh. “For sure Salah is one of [the targets].”
Al-Ittihad Headlines Salah’s January Transfer Options
Salah has struggled for form this season amid the Reds’ woeful Premier League title defence; the club has won just two of their last 10 games in the English top-flight. Slot, in an attempt to get his team out of the historic slump, benched the reigning PFA Player of the Year for three consecutive games, prompting the head-turning outburst from Salah.
The Dutch boss responded by leaving the 33-year-old out of his squad for Liverpool’s Champions League bout with Inter on Tuesday evening in which the 20-time English champions managed a 1–0 victory thanks to a late spot kick from Dominik Szoboszlai.
Salah’s wavering form and public feud with his club and manager will not perturb the likes of Al Hilal and Al Ittihad, though. The latter even submitted a £150 million ($200 million) bid for the ex-Chelsea man in the summer of 2023, but Liverpool swiftly rejected the offer.
With Karim Benzema’s contract with Al Ittihad set to expire at the end of the season, it would likely not take much convincing for the defending Saudi champions to revisit their previous interest and bring another European superstar to the Saudi Pro League.