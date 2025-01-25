Liverpool 4–1 Ipswich Town: Player Ratings As Arne Slot's Reds Thump Tractor Boys
Liverpool continued their march towards the Premier League title on Saturday as Arne Slot's team thumped struggling Ipswich Town, 4–1, at Anfield.
It took the Reds just 11 minutes to open the scoring when Dominik Szoboszlai fired home a superb left-footed effort from just outside the penalty box.
Mohamed Salah then scored his 19th goal of the Premier League season to make it 2–0 in the 35th minute, before Cody Gakpo made it three just moments before halftime.
After the break, Liverpool continued to dominate, with Gakpo scoring his second and the Reds' fourth in the 66th minute. Ipswich scored a late consolation through Jacob Greaves, but otherwise, it was another day to forget for Kieran McKenna's side, which was thrashed 6–0 by Manchester City last week.
Victory for Liverpool means it remains six points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
Here are the player ratings from the Reds' win over Ipswich.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Ipswich Town (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by Fotmob
Player
Rating
GK: Alisson
6.7/10
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold
8.4/10
CB: Ibrahima Konaté
8.7/10
CB: Virgil van Dijk
7.9/10
LB: Andrew Robertson
7.6/10
CM: Alexis Mac Allister
7.7/10
CM: Ryan Gravenberch
7.6/10
RM: Mohamed Salah
8.0/10
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai
8.0/10
LM: Cody Gakpo
9.2/10
ST: Luis Díaz
6.7/10
SUB: Darwin Núñez (68' for Gakpo)
6.3/10
SUB: Wataru Endo (68' for Gravenberch)
6.4/10
SUB: Harvey Elliott (68' for Szoboszlai)
6.1/10
SUB: Jayden Danns (80' for Mac Allister)
5.7/10
SUB: Federico Chiesa (86' for Diaz)
N/A