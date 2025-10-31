SI

Liverpool Learn Extent of Jeremie Frimpong Injury—Report

Alexander Isak remains doubtful to feature when Liverpool host Aston Villa.

Tom Gott

Jeremie Frimpong is battling a hamstring injury.
Jeremie Frimpong is battling a hamstring injury. / Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong is expected to spend up to six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, a report has claimed.

Manager Arne Slot admitted the summer signing was “not in a good place” after limping out of the 5–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, offering nothing more specific than a prediction Frimpong would be missing for “a while.”

According to the Daily Mail, tests have determined Frimpong will need six weeks to recover from the latest setback to his start to life at Anfield, which was hit by another hamstring injury back in August. He has not started in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.

Having already spent one week out with this injury, Frimpong may need another five before being able to return to training, with club staff already looking at a comeback in mid-December.

Slot may even opt to keep Frimpong out of action for longer, given the obvious risk that would come with rushing the return of a player who has already suffered two hamstring injuries in the space of just two months.

The Games Jeremie Frimpong Could Miss for Liverpool

Opponent

Date

Aston Villa

Nov. 1

Real Madrid

Nov. 4

Manchester City

Nov. 9

Nottingham Forest

Nov. 22

PSV Eindhoven

Nov. 26

West Ham United

Nov. 30

Sunderland

Dec. 3

Leeds United

Dec. 6

Inter

Dec. 9

FREE NEWSLETTER. New SI FC Newsletter Global Embed. Sign Up to Get Informed With SI FC. dark

Alexander Isak ’99.9%’ Out of Saturday’s Meeting With Aston Villa

Alexander Isak
Concerns around Alexander Isak’s fitness continue. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Fitness problems have been the primary issue for Slot, who highlighted right back as a particular area of concern given the longstanding fitness problems plaguing Frimpong’s deputy, Conor Bradley.

Bradley remains the preferred alternative but will likely share minutes with versatile midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who deputised in defence earlier this season during Frimpong’s first spell on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, Slot is also facing a similar issue in attack, where big-money summer signing Alexander Isak has been forced back on to the sidelines with a groin injury.

Asked whether either Isak or midfielder Curtis Jones was in with a chance of featuring on Saturday when Liverpool take on Aston Villa, Slot confirmed they were “probably 99.9% sure not in the squad.”

In more positive news, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is expected back in the squad after three games out with an ankle injury, with Friday’s training session set to confirm whether he is fit enough to start.

READ THE LATEST LIVERPOOL NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE

feed

Published
Tom Gott
TOM GOTT

Tom Gott is a writer, reporter and editor for Sports Illustrated FC. A lifelong Chelsea fan and academy football enthusiast, he spends far too much time on Football Manager.

Home/Soccer