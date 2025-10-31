Liverpool Learn Extent of Jeremie Frimpong Injury—Report
Liverpool right back Jeremie Frimpong is expected to spend up to six weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, a report has claimed.
Manager Arne Slot admitted the summer signing was “not in a good place” after limping out of the 5–1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, offering nothing more specific than a prediction Frimpong would be missing for “a while.”
According to the Daily Mail, tests have determined Frimpong will need six weeks to recover from the latest setback to his start to life at Anfield, which was hit by another hamstring injury back in August. He has not started in the Premier League since the opening day of the season.
Having already spent one week out with this injury, Frimpong may need another five before being able to return to training, with club staff already looking at a comeback in mid-December.
Slot may even opt to keep Frimpong out of action for longer, given the obvious risk that would come with rushing the return of a player who has already suffered two hamstring injuries in the space of just two months.
The Games Jeremie Frimpong Could Miss for Liverpool
Opponent
Date
Aston Villa
Nov. 1
Real Madrid
Nov. 4
Manchester City
Nov. 9
Nottingham Forest
Nov. 22
PSV Eindhoven
Nov. 26
West Ham United
Nov. 30
Sunderland
Dec. 3
Leeds United
Dec. 6
Inter
Dec. 9
Fitness problems have been the primary issue for Slot, who highlighted right back as a particular area of concern given the longstanding fitness problems plaguing Frimpong’s deputy, Conor Bradley.
Bradley remains the preferred alternative but will likely share minutes with versatile midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who deputised in defence earlier this season during Frimpong’s first spell on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Slot is also facing a similar issue in attack, where big-money summer signing Alexander Isak has been forced back on to the sidelines with a groin injury.
Asked whether either Isak or midfielder Curtis Jones was in with a chance of featuring on Saturday when Liverpool take on Aston Villa, Slot confirmed they were “probably 99.9% sure not in the squad.”
In more positive news, midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is expected back in the squad after three games out with an ankle injury, with Friday’s training session set to confirm whether he is fit enough to start.