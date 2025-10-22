Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Reds Emphatically Snap Losing Streak
Liverpool ended their losing run in style on Wednesday evening as they thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5–1 in the Champions League to return to winning ways.
Liverpool travelled to Germany having been defeated in their previous four matches and were trailing shortly after the midpoint of the first half. Rasmus Kristensen slammed home a pinpoint finish to leave the Reds fearing a fifth straight loss for the first time since 1953.
However, three goals in nine minutes before half time eased pressure on the reigning Premier League champions. Hugo Ekitiké etched his name onto the scoresheet against his former club, after which Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté both powered home headers from corners.
Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai both scored following Florian Wirtz assists after the restart to ensure a commanding victory, with the Reds securing their second Champions League win of the term.
Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (4-4-2)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—6.1: Rarely tested by Frankfurt and was helpless with Kristensen’s strike. More or less a spectator in Germany, which suited Liverpool and the Georgian down to the ground.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong—6.2: Lasted just 19 minutes before being withdrawn through injury. The Dutchman pulled up after a tussle with Nathaniel Brown and looked understandably frustrated as Conor Bradley replaced him.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—8.0: The Frenchman has looked much sharper since the international break and followed a strong performance against Manchester United with a goal. Handled Frankfurt’s speedy forwards with absolutely no fuss and was even afforded a short rest in the closing stages.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—8.4: Powered home a trademark Van Dijk header to redeem himself for the weekend’s sub-par performance. Much like Konaté, he wasn’t called into action too often, but he rose to the occasion when tested.
LB: Andy Robertson—8.2: Came into the team for the misfiring Milos Kerkez and proved an immediate upgrade. Unfortunate to see Kristensen’s strike fly through his legs and responded with an excellent assist for Ekitiké. A fantastic performance on his return to the team.
RM: Florian Wirtz—8.8: Wirtz still awaits his first Liverpool goal, but he managed two assists in Frankfurt that will do his confidence the world of good. Came alive in the second half after a tame first-half display and showcased his supreme technical ability in tight spaces.
CM: Dominik Szoboszlai—9.2: Acted as playmaker for Liverpool without much protection in midfield, but did an excellent job. Assisted Konaté with a lovely near-post corner and rifled home a super effort from range to ice a brilliant display.
CM: Curtis Jones—7.7: Ryan Gravenberch’s injury ensured a start for Jones in midfield. The Englishman looked suspect defensively when the ball turned over in the first half, but was much more impressive after the break. Typically hard-working in and out of possession.
LM: Cody Gakpo—8.8: Another lively showing from Gakpo, who capped an encouraging first-half performance with an assist. Got among the goals after the break and proved a consistent thorn in Frankfurt’s side with his endeavour.
ST: Alexander Isak—6.5: Missed two early chances, one of which was a well-struck shot from a tough angle, but made some handy runs in the early stages to stretch the five-man Frankfurt backline. Withdrawn at the break.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—8.1: Showcased his blistering speed and excellent composure as he sprinted clear of Eintracht’s defence and fired home Liverpool’s equaliser. Plenty of lovely touches, too, with the Frenchman once again staking his claim to be Slot’s starting striker.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Conor Bradley (19’ for Frimpong)
6.9
Federico Chiesa (46’ for Isak)
6.5
Mohamed Salah (74’ for Gakpo)
6.3
Alexis Mac Allister (74’ for Ekitiké)
6.4
Joe Gomez (75’ for Konaté)
6.3
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Kornel Misciur (GK), Milos Kerkez, Wataru Endo, Rio Ngumoha.
Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-2-1)
Starting XI: Michael Zetterer; Aurèle Amenda, Robin Koch, Arthur Theate; Rasmus Kristensen, Mario Götze, Hugo Larsson, Nathaniel Brown; Ritsu Doan, Jean-Mattéo Bahoya; Ansgar Knauff.
Subs used: Jonathan Burkardt, Nnamdi Collins, Farès Chaïbi, Can Uzun, Ellyes Skhiri.
Player of the Match: Dominik Szoboszlai
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–5 Liverpool—How It Unfolded at Deutsche Bank Park
Arne Slot made five changes from defeat to Man Utd and restored Ekitiké and Wirtz to the starting lineup—the former facing his old employers and lining up alongside Alexander Isak in the forward line. Jeremie Frimpong also re-entered the team meaning six of their starters in Frankfurt were ex-Bundesliga players, with no place for the out-of-sorts Mohamed Salah.
Eintracht have specialised in frenetic encounters this season and it was clear another was in store following the opening ten minutes at Deutsche Bank Park. Both goalkeepers were called into early saves as Giorgi Mamardashvili rebuffed Jean-Mattéo Bahoya’s shot and Michael Zetterer twice thwarted Isak.
Liverpool controlled possession during the early exchanges but, for the fifth match on the spin, found themselves behind by the half-hour mark. A sweeping counter attack sliced through the porous Reds, with ex-Leeds United defender Kristensen applying the finishing touch as he rifled his shot off the inside of the post.
Having been undone by a speedy breakaway, Liverpool soon gave Frankfurt a taste of their own medicine. One incisive pass from Andy Robertson carved the hosts open, with Ekitiké racing beyond Robin Koch and calmly sliding underneath the onrushing Zetterer in familiar surroundings.
Liverpool’s equaliser provided them with a much-needed injection of confidence and the Reds found themselves with a two-goal lead heading into half time. Van Dijk and Konaté produced almost identical near-post headers from corners to complete the turnaround in style, with Frankfurt’s dismal set-piece defending exposed by Liverpool’s giants.
Liverpool’s quick-fire scoring spree before half time completely took the wind out of Frankfurt’s sails and the Germans were content with simply keeping the Reds at bay early in the second half. They achieved their aim for the most part, although Federico Chiesa’s acrobatic effort and Wirtz’s free kick both came close to breaching their goal.
But Frankfurt’s resistance didn’t last long. 20 minutes into the second half and Liverpool had a well-deserved fourth as Wirtz finally provided his first goal contribution in a competitive match since his summer move, teeing up Gakpo with an inch-perfect cross as the Dutchman scored for the fifth game running for club and country.
Wirtz had to wait just four minutes for his second Liverpool assist—excluding the Community Shield—as Szoboszlai thundered home the away side’s fifth of the evening. The Hungarian is renowned for his venomous long-range efforts and produced another in Frankfurt to cap a fantastic evening for the Reds.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Half Time Stats
Statistic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool
Possession
36%
64%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.22
1.74
Total Shots
2
6
Shots on Target
1
6
Big Chances
0
5
Pass Accuracy
79%
92%
Fouls
0
5
Corners
1
7
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Full Time Stats
Statistic
Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool
Possession
35%
65%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.23
3.21
Total Shots
4
18
Shots on Target
1
14
Big Chances
0
11
Pass Accuracy
82%
92%
Fouls
4
5
Corners
2
10