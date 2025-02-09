Liverpool's Luis Diaz: "People in Liverpool Have Made Me Feel Like One of Their Own"
Luis Díaz has become a fan favorite at Liverpool since coming to the club in 2022.
Brought in as part of the next generation of forwards to succeed the likes of Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino, Díaz has played a pivotal role in lifting three domestic cups since the move. In the driver's seat for lifting potentially just Liverpool's second Premier League title, Díaz remains a key part of Arne Slot's plans.
The Liverpool supporters, both home and away, have had a big impact on Díaz. The Colombian forward spoke exclusively to Sports Illustrated about the love he feels from Liverpool's faithful supporters home and away and the song they sing for him during games.
Liverpool's Luis Diaz on Supporters and His Song
"People in Liverpool have made me feel like one of their own. They've given me so much love. They even have a song for me, the way they sing... it's incredible."
We call him Lucho,
he came from Porto
he came to score
came to score
came to score, score score score!
Luis Díaz
Singer Andy Hodgson helped popularize the song set to the tune of Bella Ciao, an Italian resistance song recorded by multiple artists over the years.
Díaz opened up about the difficulties with acclimating and how players like Curtis Jones have helped him feel like he's at home in conjunction with supporters. He also mentions how close he is with Darwin Núñez and Alexis Mac Allister. "Alisson is another great guy, he's amazing. They are very special people."
And Liverpool are in the midst of potentially a special season. Back in the Carabao Cup final for the third time in four seasons, six points clear of Arsenal in the Premier League title race with the FA Cup and Champions League still up for grabs, Díaz and the Reds are flying under Arne Slot in the Dutchman's first season in charge.
This interview was conducted in conjunction with Adidas.