Liverpool ‘Explore’ Luis Diaz Replacement Amid Barcelona Links
Liverpool have reportedly identified Lyon winger Malick Fofana as a potential replacement should Luis Díaz move to Barcelona this summer.
Díaz has been a billed as a long-term target for the Catalan giants. Barcelona sporting director Deco openly admitted that the freshly crowned La Liga champions may “need to bring in similar players” to Lamine Yamal and Raphinha after becoming “dependent” on the two prolific wingers. Díaz represents a natural option in this position.
However, Liverpool are thought to be reluctant to lose their starting forward. The Reds have reportedly priced Díaz at a prohibitive €80 million (£67.2 million; $89.3 million) in order to fend off Barcelona’s advances. The once cash-strapped outfit is expected to be belatedly back in line with La Liga’s strict financial regulations this summer, potentially freeing up enough funds to make a such a deal.
In that scenario, Arne Slot’s Premier League title winners would need to replace Díaz. Fofana has been put forward as target of interest to Liverpool, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 20-year-old Belgian winger only left KAA Gent for a Lyon side flirting with relegation in January 2024 for a sum in the region of €19.5 million (£16.5 million; $22.1 million). After spending much of his first six months in France as a perennial substitute, Fofana has enjoyed a more prominent role this term.
Lyon are in an even more financially delicate position than Barcelona. The historic French outfit are still at risk of dropping into the French second tier despite finishing sixth after being handed a provisional relegation from Ligue 1 due to mass debts.
The side owned by American businessman John Textor, who is also the largest individual shareholder at Crystal Palace, are already saying goodbye to iconic skipper Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki.
Cherki confirmed his exit after Lyon’s final league game of the season and is said to be the subject of transfer interest from Manchester United as well as Liverpool.