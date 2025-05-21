Liverpool ‘Make Decision’ on Record-Breaking Florian Wirtz Transfer
Liverpool are “accelerating” their transfer interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports in Germany claim, after an emergency meeting to decide if they could afford the record-breaking fee such a deal would demand.
Wirtz is a long-term target for Bayern Munich, whose directors have openly professed their admiration for “Germany’s best player”.
As honorary president Uli Hoeneß gushed earlier this year, “Everyone at FC Bayern agrees that he is exactly the player we want to sign. Not to weaken Leverkusen, but to strengthen us.”
Manchester City were also thought to be monitoring the talismanic playmaker as a long-term replacement for the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne. Yet, Pep Guardiola’s well-financed outfit have reportedly deemed a deal to be too expensive. Liverpool do not share the same concerns, BILD’s chief football writer Christian Falk claims.
Leverkusen are said to value Wirtz at €150 million (£126.3 million; $169 million).
The most expensive arrival in Liverpool’s history is Virgil van Dijk, who joined for a fee of £75 million ($100.6 million) in 2018. Darwin Núñez’s deal could theoretically eclipse that sum if all add-ons are hit, but even then, the Uruguayan would only reach a maximum of £85 million ($114 million).
Liverpool chief executive of football Michael Edwards reportedly travelled to Boston this week to have a face-to-face meeting with the club’s owners and discuss the finances of such a record-shattering move. Amid uncertainty from City, Arne Slot’s side supposedly view this as their “chance to strike”.
Previously, outlets have claimed that Wirtz had already given his seal of approval to Bayern when it appeared that they were the only serious suitor.
Liverpool reportedly held a recent meeting with the 22-year-old and his parents to stress their interest in a move, while Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has had the chance to make his own pitch in a face-to-face with Wirtz, per Kicker. The same report claims that Wirtz is expected to make his final decision before the start of June.