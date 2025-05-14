Liverpool Join Man City, Real Madrid, Bayern in Race for Bundesliga Star, per Report
Fresh off winning the Premier League in dominant fashion, Liverpool are already prepping to challenge for major trophies again next season, now setting their sights on one of the most coveted talents in world soccer.
The Athletic report that Liverpool made contact 22-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz's camp to express their interest in acquiring the German if his desire is to leave his current club.
The Reds have long admired Wirtz's talent and would be ready to make a move for him if the player's intention is to leave the Bundesliga. After signing just one player last summer in Federico Chiesa, Liverpool look poised to return to the transfer market with deeper pockets in search of a world-class talent like Wirtz.
The Premier League champions are not alone, though, with reports indicating that Manchester City, Bayern Munich and even Real Madrid are interested in acquiring Wirtz.
Manchester City reportedly hosted Wirtz's camp in England this week looking to reach an agreement with Leverkusen as they search for their Kevin De Bruyne replacement. Bayern Munich are known for hoarding the biggest Bundesliga talents in their ranks and Wirtz is no exception, with the Bavarians making a strong push for the Germany international.
Real Madrid are lurking around Wirtz's situation as well. With Xabi Alonso's appointment as Los Blancos' manager appearing imminent, it could make sense to reunite Wirtz with the man he's played for the last two seasons. However, they'd have to raise their budget through big outgoing transfers to have the financial ability to meet the price tag it'll cost to sign Wirtz.
Wirtz played a key role in Bayer Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga title-winning run in 2023-24, where he was named player of the season thanks to his 11 goals and 12 assists. This season, major trophies weren't in the cards for Leverkusen, but Wirtz still managed 10 goals and 12 assists in the league with one game left to play.
It's not just Wirtz that Liverpool are keen from taking away from Leverkusen. Jeremie Frimpong, Wirtz's teammate in Germany, has also been heavily linked with a move to Anfield.
With Liverpool joining three other European soccer giants in the race to sign Wirtz, this has the potential to be by far the biggest transfer saga of the 2025 summer window. If the Reds manage to win the race and acquire Wirtz, then back-to-back Premier League titles would seem like a very real possibility.