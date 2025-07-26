Liverpool Make Surprising Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez Decisions for AC Milan Friendly
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has left both Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz out of his matchday squad for Saturday’s pre-season friendly against AC Milan.
The Reds travelled to Hong Kong without Italy international Federico Chiesa, who was left at home amid significant speculation over his future at the club. Núñez and Díaz are both in similar situations but were still included in Slot’s squad, and the former has already featured in pre-season.
Despite having both players available, Slot has opted against calling on Núñez or Díaz, both of whom will watch Saturday’s friendly from the sidelines. No formal reason has been given for either player’s absence, with many speculating the transfer uncertainty is to blame.
While each is thought to be open to leaving, Díaz has gone one step further by requesting an exit from Anfield in the face of interest from both Barcelona and, more prominently, Bayern Munich.
Saturday’s friendly has also come too soon for new signing Hugo Ekitiké, who only travelled to Hong Kong on Wednesday.
There is, however, a first start for Florian Wirtz, who lines up in a fluid attacking setup that does not appear to include a natural striker. Mohamed Salah starts alongside his new Liverpool teammate, with Harvey Elliott also returning to the squad after his extended holiday following his success with England Under-21s.
Liverpool XI to Face AC Milan
(4-2-3-1): Alisson; Stephenson, Van Dijk, Morton, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Elliott, Ngumoha; Wirtz.
Subs: Woodman, Mamardashvili, Konaté, Jones, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Doak, Kerkez, Frimpong, Bradley, Nyoni.