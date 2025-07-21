Federico Chiesa Suffers Another Liverpool Setback, Summer Sale Expected
Liverpool have left Italy international Federico Chiesa out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Asia.
Chiesa was the only senior arrival at Liverpool during the 2024 summer transfer window—a stark contrast to this year’s record spend—but was plagued by fitness issues and failed to force his way into the thinking of manager Arne Slot.
The 27-year-old made just 14 appearances across all competitions in 2024–25, including just one start in each of the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, and will not see any further action this summer after being left out of Liverpool’s pre-season squad.
The decision comes amid swirling uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Anfield, but other forwards in similar positions, namely Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez, have both earned spots on the plane.
Why Federico Chiesa Has Been Left Out of Liverpool’s Pre-Season Squad
While the assumption is that Chiesa is likely to leave Liverpool this summer, numerous reports state his absence from pre-season is actually down to yet another fitness issue.
The Liverpool ECHO note that Chiesa, who scored in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Stoke City on Sunday, has been kept back to assess what is described as a “minor issue”. Such fitness setbacks have been a theme of Chiesa’s tenure at Anfield.
Nevertheless, a summer exit remains the expected outcome for Chiesa, who is attracting interest back in Serie A, where he made his name with Fiorentina before a big-money move to Juventus in 2022.
Chiesa confirmed to Corriere dello Sport earlier this summer that he “wouldn’t mind” staying at Liverpool, but a number of Italian sides are thought to be chasing his signature. Fabrizio Romano claims a return to Serie A is Chiesa’s top priority this summer.