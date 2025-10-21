Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are hoping that their dismal run of form will come to a close when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night.
The Reds have now lost four on the bounce in all competitions after Manchester United escaped Anfield with a 2–1 victory on Sunday. Cody Gakpo eventually restored parity for the hosts after Bryan Mbeumo’s early opener, but Harry Maguire then struck with a pinpoint header to inflict more misery upon the Premier League champions.
Another defeat would dent their hopes of qualifying for the round of 16 of this competition automatically, with Galatasaray beating Liverpool 1–0 in Gameweek 2 of the league phase. Last season, the Reds were dominant at this stage, but they’re going to have to work incredibly hard for points this time around.
Fortunately, they’re facing up against a porous Frankfurt team that have conceded the most goals in the Bundesliga through seven games. However, they’re also the division’s top scorers, so Wednesday’s duel has the makings of a goal-fest.
After starting the league phase with an emphatic victory over Gala, Dino Toppmöller’s side succumbed to a beatdown at the hands of Atlético Madrid last time out.
What Time Does Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: Frankfurt, Germany
- Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
- VAR: Jérémie Pignard (FRA)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 0 wins
- Liverpool: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Eintracht Frankfurt 0–0 (September 26, 1972) - UEFA Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool
Freiburg 2–2 Eintracht Frankfurt - 19/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Bayern Munich - 04/10/25
Chelsea 2–1 Liverpool - 04/10/25
Atlético Madrid 5–1 Eintracht Frankfurt - 30/09/25
Galatasaray 1–0 Liverpool - 30/09/25
Borussia Mönchengladbach 4–6 Eintracht Frankfurt - 27/09/25
Crystal Palace 2–1 Liverpool - 27/09/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 3–4 Union Berlin - 21/09/25
Liverpool 2–1 Southampton - 23/09/25
How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, ,TUDN USA, UniMás
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
The hosts don’t have too many concerns heading into their first meeting with Liverpool since 1972. However, they will be without Oscar Højlund and Elias Baum due to thigh injuries.
They have been free-scoring this season despite losing Omar Marmoush and Hugo Ektiiké in 2025, with teenager Can Uzun and summer arrival Jonathan Burkadt emerging as Frankfurt’s new shining lights in attack this season.
Hugo Larsson is a high-regarded midfielder who’ll start in Toppmöller’s pivot, and another summer addition, Ritsu Doan, has also been impressive since joining the club.
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Frankfurt predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Santos; Kristensen, Koch, Theate, Brown; Larsson, Skhiri; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt.
Liverpool Team News
Ryan Gravenberch has missed training in the build-up to Wednesday’s game as a result of the ankle injury he picked up against Man Utd on Sunday. The Dutchman is expected to miss out, which means there could be room for Curtis Jones in Slot’s team.
Florian Wirtz should also come back into the side, with Liverpool travelling to his homeland. Slot could also include Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké in the same starting XI for the first time. The latter joined the club from Frankfurt in the summer.
Alisson remains sidelined for the visitors, as does Wataru Endō, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajčetić.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Frankfurt (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Ekitiké; Isak
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
It’s got to be chaos, right?
A confident Liverpool who are assured of themselves surely would put this Frankfurt team to the sword, but their current malaise does offer the hosts a sniff.
Arne Slot wanted a basketball match when chasing the game on Sunday, and his team could be sucked into a back-and-forth affair in midweek. However, it does feel like this is the game where a few more things click for the Reds, and they’ll avoid a fifth successive defeat.
Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 2–3 Liverpool