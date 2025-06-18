Liverpool Owners ‘Exploring’ Deal to Buy La Liga Club
Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are reported to have set eyes on Getafe as the latest option to begin a multi-club organisation.
FSG have been looking at adding to their football portfolio, beyond Liverpool, for some time, although previous interest in French side Bordeaux and Spanish club Málaga has ended without progressing into anything more formal.
The Telegraph writes that FSG are now exploring the possibility of buying Getafe to complement their running of Liverpool. It is not the plan go as far as Manchester City, who are the flagship club of the City Football Group, which includes 12 teams on four continents.
But Michael Edwards, who is FSG’s chief executive of football, is keen on a role that extends beyond just Liverpool and it is thought that was a crucial part of his return to the fold last summer.
In the wider footballing world, multi-club operations are becoming increasingly common.
Beyond the obvious Red Bull stable, Chelsea owners, BlueCo, secured a takeover of French side Strasbourg in 2023, while Edu left his role as Arsenal sporting director in anticipation of taking a role within Evangelos Marinakis’s group, which includes Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave.
Getafe neighbours Madrid and the club has spent all but one of the past 21 seasons in La Liga. They were relegated briefly at the end of 2015–16 but returned to the top flight after just a single year in the second tier. Getafe finished 13th in La Liga in 2024–25, making it five successive bottom half placings, but they were fifth as recently as 2018–19 and have qualified for Europe three times.
Given that the club has been part of the furniture in La Liga for such a long time, it might be surprising to learn that it didn’t exist in its current guise prior to 1983. A former Getafe club was liquidated at the end of the 1981–82 season, and two other local sides—including one that was originally a Real Madrid supporters’ club—merged to give rise to the present Getafe CF in its place.