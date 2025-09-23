Liverpool Player Ratings vs. Southampton: Isak Announces Himself in 2–1 Win
Liverpool scored yet another late winner to defeat Southampton in the Carabao Cup with two summer signings the difference on the night.
The game at Anfield was preceded by a moment of silence remembering Matt Beard, a former Liverpool women’s football manager, who passed away at 47 on Sunday.
While Arne Slot made a host of changes to his starting lineup looking to keep legs fresh in a busy start to the season, Alexander Isak, Rio Ngumoha and Jeremie Frimpong all were on the pitch to start. Southampton, however, fancied themselves early starting the game on the front foot.
Adam Armstrong had a golden opportunity to put Southampton in front late in the first half hitting the crossbar as the follow-up from Leo Scienza went just wide. Then, in a flash, Alexander Isak announced himself with his first Liverpool goal to put the Reds in front. Federico Chiesa did well to pounce on a poor pass from goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before finding the Swede.
Slot brought Isak off to start the second half for Hugo Ekitiké as he continues to manage his two strikers’ minutes. It looked as if Liverpool would just see out the result, but Southampton substitute Shea Charles brought the Championship side back into the tie in the 75th minute. Things went from bad to worse shortly after the equaliser as Giovanni Leoni had a nasty fall forcing Slot to bring Milos Kerkez on. The Dutch manager left both Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté out of the matchday squad leaving the Reds a bit light in defence.
Yet, things would turn around quite quickly as Liverpool’s never-say-die attitude continued.
Ekitiké put the Reds back in front in the 85th minute, but the ensuing celebration got himself sent off for taking his shirt off. The Frenchman held up the back of his shirt to the crowd as referee Thomas Bramall showed him a second yellow card. Ekitiké will miss Liverpool’s trip to Crystal Palace on the weekend now in a rematch of the FA Community Shield. The moment won’t affect the mood too much though given the Reds remain undefeated in all competitions to start 2025–26.
Liverpool will learn their fourth round opponent on Wednesday following the conclusion of Port Vale vs. Arsenal.
Liverpool player ratings below.
Liverpool Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili
7.5
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
6.3
CB: Giovanni Leoni
7.5
CB: Joe Gomez
7.1
LB: Andy Robertson
7.1
DM: Wataru Endō
8.0
DM: Curtis Jones
6.8
RW: Federico Chiesa
8.9
AM: Trey Nyoni
6.2
LW: Rio Ngumoha
7.2
ST: Alexander Isak
7.7
SUB: Hugo Ekitiké (46’ for Isak)
6.4
SUB: Conor Bradley (57’ for Jones)
6.9
SUB: Jayden Danns (75’ for Ngumoha)
6.8
SUB: Milos Kerkez (81’ for Leoni)
N/A
Subs not used: Freddie Woodman (GK), Rhys Williams, Tommy Piling, Kaide Gordon, Kieran Morrison
Player of the Match: Federico Chiesa
Southampton (5-4-1): Alex McCarthy; Elias Jelert, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, Joshua Quarshie, Ryan Manning; Cameron Archer, Flynn Downes, Caspar Jander, Leo Scienza; Adam Armstrong
Subs: George Long (GK), Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Jay Robinson, Ryan Fraser, Shea Charles, Damion Downs, Kuryu Matsuki, Ross Stewart, Tom Fellows