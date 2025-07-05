SI

Liverpool, Portugal Players Attend Funeral of Diogo Jota

The Liverpool squad lay wreaths at the funeral of teammate Diogo Jota after his untimely passing.

Tom Gott

Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were among those in attendance. / FILIPE AMORIM/AFP via Getty Images

A number of Liverpool players gathered on Saturday morning to attend the funeral of teammate Diogo Jota.

Jota tragically lost his life in a car accident earlier this week, prompting an outpouring of support from players and fans across the globe. A vigil was held outside Anfield on Friday when a large crowd, including former captain Jordan Henderson, met to pay their respects to Jota and his brother, André Silva, who also passed away.

The Portugal international’s funeral is behind held in Gondomar, Portugal, with a number of his teammates attending the ceremony.

The group of Liverpool players was led by Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson. The former carried a wreath of Jota’s No.20 shirt, while Robertson held the No.30 which belonged to Silva, a midfielder with Portuguese second-tier side Penafiel.

Arne Slot, Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Wataru Endo were also seen in attendance, as were former teammates Henderson, James Milner and Caoimhín Kelleher.

Pedro Neto
Chelsea’s Pedro Neto carried a tribute to the brothers before his side’s Club World Cup quarter-final. / IMAGO/Brazil Photo Press

Goalkeeper Alisson shared a touching message on social media as he explained his absence from the ceremony.

“Once again, an ocean separates me from ‘saying goodbye’ to someone I love!” he wrote. “But I know that I am well represented by my club mates!”

A number of Jota’s international teammates, including Manchester City pair Bernando Silva and Rúben Dias, Chelsea’s João Félix and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes also attended Jota’s funeral.

“It’s very hard to come across news like this, a teammate who was instrumental in my arrival in Liverpool, his family welcomed me; we became great friends,” Luis Díaz said to Win Sports. “I just want to wish his wife and children a lot of strength.

“It hurts so much; it was incredible when I woke up and saw the news; I was really moved to tears.”

