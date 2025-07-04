Liverpool Squad ‘Devastated’ by Loss of Diogo Jota: Van Dijk, Robertson Lead Tributes
A number of Diogo Jota’s Liverpool teammates have shared emotional tributes following the Portugal international’s untimely death.
The football world was rocked on Thursday with the news of Jota’s passing in a car accident in Spain, with an outpouring of emotion quickly following. Former boss Jürgen Klopp released a heartfelt statement, before current manager Arne Slot published a moving message remembering Jota.
Harvey Elliott, Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai sent messages of support and many other teammates soon followed.
Left-back Andy Robertson was keen to focus on Jota’s life outside of football, admitting the man he dubbed ‘Diogo MacJota’ had “made his life better”.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Luis Díaz wrote. “It hurts in my soul. Not just for what he was on the pitch, but for the person he was off of it.
“There are gestures that one never forgets, and Diogo had one with me that will accompany me all my life. My hug goes out to Rute, his three children and his family. Rest in peace, Diogo and André.”
Ibrahima Konaté offered a touching video tribute to his “brother” Jota, pledging support to his family and urging fans, rivals and everyone around the world not to take life for granted.
“I would like to address the world: today it’s Diogo and his brother. Yesterday it was someone else. Tomorrow it could be us,” he wrote. “Let’s enjoy every moment that life offers us, with our families, friends, even strangers. Let’s try to live in peace and send each other love. We don’t know what tomorrow brings.”
Virgil van Dijk wrote: “Man, I can’t believe it, I don’t wanna believe it. Absolutely devastated and in total disbelief.
“What a human being, what a player, but most importantly what an unbelievable family man. You meant so much to all of us and you always will! For your family to lose two sons, a husband and a father is just unimaginable. So cruel and unfair. My heart is breaking for all of your beautiful family, for Rute and for your kids. I promise you that in these difficult times and beyond we will always be there for your family.
“A champion forever, number 20 forever. It’s been a privilege to have stood by your side on the pitch, and to have been your friend off it. We will miss you beyond words and never forget you. Your legacy will live on, we will make sure of it!
“Rest in perfect peace Diogo & André.”
There were also messages from a handful of former teammates. Caoimhín Kelleher, who left for Brentford earlier this summer, posted a lengthy tribute to Jota, as did new Real Madrid signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.
“It’s so difficult to find the right words when your head and heart are struggling to accept that someone you care so much about has gone,” the former Liverpool right-back wrote.
“Diogo, your family was your world. They were everything. For Rute, his children, and his parents, all of our hearts are broken. And for André as well. Brothers and best friends.
“When it’s less painful, I want to remember Diogo with a big smile. So many laughs and happy moments. He was such a great teammate and a true friend.
“Forever number 20. Rest in peace, Diogo.”