Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Accrington Stanley: FA Cup
Three days after a disappointing defeat to Spurs, Liverpool are back in action against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur handed Liverpool only their second loss under Arne Slot in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals, but there is no time to dwell on the result. Not only do the Reds have a massive Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on the horizon, but they also must handle business in the third round of the FA Cup.
Their opponents, Accrington Stanley, sit 19th in EFL League Two, giving Slot the perfect opportunity to rotate his preferred XI. While the likes of Mohamed Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk get a rest, bench players and even a few teenagers will get the chance to log significant minutes and prove their worth to Slot.
The manager announced Jarell Quansah is available for the match after coming off in the first half against Spurs due to illness. Dominik Szoboszlai also returned to training ahead of the fixture. The only other doubt for the Reds is Tyler Morton, who rolled his ankle midweek. Joe Gomez remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Here's how Liverpool's XI could look like against Accrington Stanley on Jan. 11.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Accrington Stanley (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—Expect the Ireland international to make just his second start since Alisson returned from injury.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley will look to put in a better performance on the right flank than he did against Spurs on Wednesday.
CB: Jarell Quansah—As long as Quansah is fully recovered from illness, he will get the nod alongside Endo. Should he only be available to feature off the bench, Ibrahima Konaté or even 18-year-old Amara Nallo could start instead.
CB: Endo—With Liverpool's center back options looking thin, Endo could once again fill the role after doing so for 70 minutes against Tottenham.
LB: Andy Robertson—Robertson missed out in the Carabao Cup semifinals, making him the obvious choice for Saturday's fixture.
DM: Tyler Morton—The 22-year-old impressed in his two Carabao Cup starts for the Reds and will get another chance to prove his worth to Slot as long as his ankle injury does not keep him sidelined.
DM: Trey Nyoni—The exciting 17-year-old is due to make just his fourth senior appearance for the Reds.
RW: Federico Chiesa—Chiesa's time at Liverpool has not gone to plan, but the winger gets a rare chance to find the back of the net for the first time in a red shirt.
AM: Harvey Elliott—Elliott scored the winner for Liverpool in his last start and should have no trouble exploiting Accrington's leaky defense.
LW: Luis Díaz—After only playing 30 minutes against Spurs, Díaz could bring his experience and pace to an otherwise makeshift attack.
ST: Darwin Núñez—With suspension looming for the Uruguayan in the Premier League, Núñez will lead the line in the FA Cup.