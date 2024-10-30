Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton: Carabao Cup
Liverpool is set to clash with Brighton & Hove Albion twice within the next four days; first up is the Reds' Carabao Cup match at American Express Stadium.
The defending Carabao Cup champions drew Brighton in the competition's round of 16 after thrashing West Ham 5–1 in the third round. Liverpool has yet to play Fabian Hürzeler's squad this season and will now do so with a long list of injuries plaguing the team.
Diogo Jota remains sidelined with a rib injury while Alisson nurses a hamstring injury. Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are unfit as well, leaving Arne Slot without too many options to rotate into his starting XI. The good news for the Reds is Conor Bradley returned to training after picking up a knock while representing Northern Ireland.
Expect to see some rare faces get the nod in Wednesday's fixture as Slot manages his team ahead of a big Premier League clash with Brighton on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Here's what Liverpool's XI could look like against Brighton.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher—The goalkeeper was between the posts when Liverpool won the Carabao Cup last season and will be back there against Brighton as Alisson recovers from a hamstring injury.
RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Without many options on his bench, Slot will likely rely on Alexander-Arnold on Wednesday. Bradley is also an option, but the right-back has not played 90 minutes for the Reds since September.
CB: Joe Gomez—The England international could be in for just his second start under Slot should the manager rest his captain and Ibrahima Konaté.
CB: Jarell Quansah—Quansah might have lost his starting spot to Konaté, but he is still a reliable replacement for cup competitions, though he did score an own goal against West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—Expect Slot to continue to favor Tsimikas over Andy Robertson in midweek fixtures.
DM: Wataru Endo—The Japan international is in for a rare start under Slot after the manager praised his performance in the last round of the competition.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The Argentine will hope to make up for his poor performance against Arsenal at the weekend. Ryan Gravenberch could also start alongside Endo, but Mac Allister is the better rested of the two.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Fresh off rescuing a point for Liverpool against the Gunners, Salah will look to continue his blistering goalscoring form; the winger already has eight goals to his name across all competitions this season.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—After losing his starting job to Curtis Jones at the weekend, Szoboszlai is due to return to the XI.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Díaz will get a rest before Liverpool hosts Brighton in the Premier League this weekend, leaving Gakpo to start in his place.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguayan is Liverpool's starting striker for the foreseeable future as Jota remains sidelined with a rib injury.