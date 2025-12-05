Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds: Salah Among Changes From Midweek Slip-Up
Liverpool are aiming to bounce back from yet more Premier League disappointment when they visit Leeds United on Saturday.
The Reds stopped the rot last weekend with a clean sheet and victory at West Ham United, but another tame showing saw them held to a 1–1 draw by high-flying Sunderland midweek. Liverpool struggled for creativity and allowed some fantastic opportunities as their vulnerabilities were once again exposed.
Currently sat in ninth and a whopping 11 points off league leaders Arsenal, the pressure continues to build for Arne Slot, who desperately needs victory at Elland Road. Leeds will be no pushovers, however, having just beaten Chelsea 3–1 on home turf.
Here‘s how Liverpool could line up on Saturday.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—A deflected strike bested the Brazilian midweek as Liverpool failed to keep successive clean sheets. Alisson still produced some important saves in the Sunderland stalemate and will likely be busy in Yorkshire.
RB: Conor Bradley—Joe Gomez has started the last two matches at right back but with him needing a break Bradley should return to the team on Saturday having been passed fit for the first time since the November international break.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman was typically unconvincing against the powerful Brian Brobbey on Wednesday and his poor distribution was once again an issue for Liverpool. They have no other options at centre back, though.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk was responsible for Chemsdine Talbi’s midweek strike, gifting possession to Sunderland before backing off the winger as his long-range effort ricocheted off the Liverpool skipper.
LB: Milos Kerkez—Slot is determined to play Kerkez into form and the Hungarian should return to the lineup having been benched for Andy Robertson on Wednesday night. He will at least provide some attacking thrust.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—The Premier League’s 2024–25 Young Player of the Season has looked well short of his usual standards in recent months and Liverpool’s reliance on him in defensive midfield has offered up no rest opportunities.
DM: Dominik Szoboszlai—Szoboszlai has been used at right wing in place of Mohamed Salah but is much more suited to a central role. He could sink into the double pivot with Alexis Mac Allister operating well below his best.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah will return to the team soon after successive snubs and his comeback should arrive at Elland Road. He scored twice on his previous trip to the venue and desperately needs a confidence-boosting performance.
AM: Florian Wirtz—Wirtz has been Liverpool’s standout player over the past week, producing two displays more reflective of his immense quality. The Reds still need more from the £116 million man, but it’s a step in the right direction.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Sunderland were wise to Gakpo’s trademark move—cutting inside on his right boot and looking to aim towards the far corner—and he was withdrawn at half time as a result. However, he is still the Liverpool player with most goal contributions this season.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Alexander Isak returned to anonymity on Wednesday after his first league goal for Liverpool at West Ham. Ekitiké, who always offers a level of intensity, should replace him.