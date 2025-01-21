Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Lille: Champions League
Liverpool host Lille at Anfield looking to maintain their perfect record in the UEFA Champions League league phase.
One point would be enough to secure Arne Slot's side a place in the round of 16. Liverpool have been dominant thus far in the Champions League, allowing just one goal against and having marquee victories against teams like Real Madrid, AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen.
Lille won't be an easy team to beat. The French side hasn't lost a single game across all competitions since Sept. 17. During their 21 game unbeaten run, they defeated both Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid. The Ligue 1 side sits eighth in the league phase and will be aiming at direct qualification in their remaining two games.
Slot could be tempted to rotate his squad given this will be the team's fifth game in two weeks. Joe Gomez remains out and Diogo Jota missed the last training session before the match and could miss a second straight game.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup vs. Lille looking to clinch a spot in the Champions League round of 16.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S LIVERPOOL WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Lille (4-2-3-1)
GK: Allison—Allison will hope to maintain Liverpool's near perfect defensive record in the Champions League.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley was excellent in his last Champions League start vs. Real Madrid and will hope to replicate that effort now that he's back to full fitness.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The French center back will have to be at his best to handle Jonathan David.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool's captain will lead the back line.
LB: Andrew Robertson—The Scottish left back will return to the lineup after giving way for Kostas Tsimikas vs. Brentford.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch keeps his place in the lineup, anchoring the midfield.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup champion will partner Gravenberch in the middle of the park.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah hasn't scored in his last three appearances, his longest drought since September.
AM: Curtis Jones—Domink Szoboszlai started Liverpool's last two games so Jones will come in to get his first start since Jan. 8.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo will keep his spot on the left wing looking for his third Champions League goal of the season.
ST: Darwin Núñez—The Uruguay international was the hero against Brentford with a brace off the bench and will get a chance to start and build on the positive momentum.