Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Just One Change for Mammoth Trip
Liverpool face the toughest trip of their campaign to date when they visit Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Reds have restored pride in recent matches, beating Aston Villa and Real Madrid on home soil to redeem themselves after six defeats from their previous seven matches. Successive Anfield triumphs have boosted morale, but the Etihad Stadium has proved an unhappy hunting ground for Liverpool over the past decade.
Arne Slot’s side were victorious at the venue last season, but that was their first Premier League victory away to City in almost a decade. The Dutchman is hoping lightning strikes twice this weekend as they look to keep pace with league leaders Arsenal.
Here is how the reigning champions could line up for a critical encounter.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Man City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The Georgian has proven an incredible able deputy following Alisson’s injury, producing fine saves in wins over Villa and Madrid. Liverpool don’t need to worry about their brilliant Brazilian’s absence.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley had dominated Kylian Mbappé against Madrid last season and pocketed Vinícius Júnior midweek. Things don’t get any simpler for the aggressive right back on Sunday as he lines up against in-form Jérémy Doku.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté looked confident against potential future employers Madrid as he handled compatriot Mbappé, but there is no test greater than the unstoppable Erling Haaland. The Norwegian has scored 27 goals for club and country this season.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk will also have his hands full with Haaland. Communication between the Liverpool skipper and his centre back partner is crucial to thwart the City forward, who has only blanked twice this term.
LB: Andy Robertson—The Scotsman has earned another start having impressed in place of misfiring summer recruit Milos Kerkez. He’s been an enormous upgrade on his new Hungarian competitor.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch, who scored last weekend, has been crucial to Liverpool rediscovering their form since his return from injury. He’s irreplaceable in midfield with his ball carrying abilities, defensive nous and press resistance.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup winner hasn’t been at his best this season, but he deserved his match-winning goal against Madrid following an exceptional display more reflective of last term’s performances.
RW: Mohamed Salah—While still not anywhere near his electrifying best, Liverpool’s improvements elsewhere on the pitch should take the pressure off Salah. He’s managed 21 goal contributions in 23 previous appearances against City.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The first name on the Liverpool team sheet right now is undoubtedly Szoboszlai. The industrious and versatile midfielder is in outstanding form in both halves of the pitch and will be crucial against City.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Florian Wirtz produced his best Liverpool display from the left wing midweek, but Gakpo could be restored to the XI at City. Only Szoboszlai covered more ground than Wirtz against Madrid and the German might be more useful as an impact substitute.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Alexander Isak is expected to return to the matchday squad at the Etihad, but Ekitiké will start the match. The Frenchman continues to produce lively displays, even if goals have been less forthcoming lately.