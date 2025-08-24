Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle: Szoboszlai Starts in Defence as Gravenberch Returns
After kicking off the new Premier League season with a 4–2 victory over Bournemouth on opening night, Liverpool wrap up Matchweek Two at St. James’ Park.
Much has been and will be made of the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak in the buildup to Monday night’s clash, with that sizeable sub-plot adding a spicy dynamic to the upcoming duel on Tyneside.
Arne Slot‘s side are expected to retain their crown this term after their hefty summer splurge, but the Dutch coach has a balancing act to perform if Liverpool’s new boys are to coalesce and bolster the champions as a collective.
This is a tough assignment for the visitors, who dropped two points late on at St. James’ last season, and here’s the starting lineup Slot could pick.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Alisson—Liverpool’s defensive issues point towards a busy season between the posts for Alisson, but the Brazilian is one of the world’s best for a reason. He’s bailed the Reds out on many occasions.
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—This is the big area of contention for Slot, who is without Jeremie Frimpong until after the international break. Conor Bradley is working his way back, and Joe Gomez is being carefully managed, so we could see Szoboszlai start in an unfamiliar role.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté was woeful against Bournemouth, and will be tested by a speedy Newcastle frontline on Monday night.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—The imperious Dutch defender had an iffy preseason and didn’t exactly start the new campaign on a positive footing, although he was less calamitous than Konaté. Can he rediscover some stability in a tough environment?
LB: Milos Kerkez—Kerkez enjoyed his most recent visit to Tyneside, as he claimed a 4–1 victory with Bournemouth earlier this year. The Hungarian will see plenty of new arrival Anthony Elanga here.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—The midfielder’s return is huge for the Reds, who will need to take the sting out of what’s poised to be a frenetic contest. Gravenberch supplies guile and control in the engine room.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—After a disrupted preseason, Mac Allister is easing himself back in. He appeared off the bench in the Community Shield but was back in the starting XI on opening night.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah continued his remarkable Matchday One record last time out, although the Egyptian was on the periphery until he struck late. He scored twice at St. James’ last season.
AM: Florian Wirtz—It was a quiet Premier League debut for Wirtz, whose influence was subtle. That’s what he’s about, though.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Gakpo is the one who’ll make way from Slot’s preferred XI if Liverpool land Isak, but the Dutch international is intent on proving his worth after finding the back of the net against the Cherries.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward has enjoyed a superb start to his Liverpool career. After netting in the Community Shield, Ekitiké kicked off the Reds’ title defence by opening the scoring last Friday. He’s such a slick operator; a forward equally adept at dropping in as he is at bursting in behind.