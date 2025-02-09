Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Plymouth Argyle: FA Cup
Arne Slot's brilliant first season as Liverpool manager continues, with his next challenge a round four FA Cup tie vs. Championship side Plymouth Argyle.
Liverpool came from behind to defeat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup semifinals mid-week. With a six point lead in the Premier League that could turn to nine if they win the Merseyside derby next Wednesday, plus a birth in the League Cup final already secured, the possibility of a domestic treble is alive and well.
Slot will likely make wholesale changes to the lineup that thrashed Spurs 4–0 on Thursday. Liverpool's busy schedule will only intensify in the coming months, so maintaining a relatively fresh side for the season's climax should be atop the Dutch manager's mind.
Trent Alexander-Arnold remains sidelined, though, slot did say the injury to his first choice right back shouldn't keep him unavailable for long.
Here's how Liverpool could lineup at Home Park vs. Plymouth Argyle.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Plymouth Argyle (4-2-3-1)
GK: Caoimhín Kelleher—Kelleher is Liverpool's first choice between the sticks in cup competitions.
RB: Connor Bradley—If Alexander-Arnold does indeed leave in the summer, Bradley couldn't appear to be more ready to take over that role.
CB: Jarell Quansah— Quansah will get the nod to start his third game of 2025.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman will be involved from the start given Joe Gomez likely isn't ready to feature in the XI.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas—The Greece international will cover Liverpool's left flank.
CM: Wataru Endo—It's been difficult for Endo to get minutes this season but will get the nod in the heart of midfield.
CM: James McConnell—The 20-year-old academy talent looked sharp in the Champions League match vs. PSV Eindhoven.
RW: Federico Chiesa—The 2020 Euro winner must impress if he wants a larger role in the decisive months of the season.
AM: Harvey Elliot—Elliot scored twice in the final to games of the Champions League league phase and looks to continue taking advantage of his opportunities.
LW: Rio Ngumoha—The 16-year-old prospect could get another start after playing 72 minutes in the win against Accrington Stanley last time out in the FA Cup.
ST: Diogo Jota—The Portugal international has played just 42 minutes since Jan. 14 and needs playing time to get back to form.