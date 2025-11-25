Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven: Gakpo Primed to Haunt Former Club
Liverpool are seeking redemption when they take to the field against PSV Eindhoven for Wednesday’s Champions League encounter.
The Reds suffered their third separate 3–0 defeat over the past month at the weekend as they were swept aside on home soil by Nottingham Forest, who condemned them to an eighth loss in 11 matches across all competitions. Arne Slot is enduring the worst spell of his managerial career as Liverpool slip further into crisis.
PSV Eindhoven, Slot’s former Eredivisie adversaries, could exacerbate things for the Dutch coach, who understandably finds himself under immense pressure given recent results and after an extraordinary £446 million summer spend.
The Reds, who have won three of four Champions League games during the league phase, desperately need victory to stop the rot and boost their chances of automatically reaching the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition.
Here’s how Liverpool could line up at Anfield.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3)
GK: Alisson—Alisson had no fortune on his return to the Liverpool team as he shipped three goals. The Brazilian was helpless to prevent Forest as the defence in front of him disintegrated.
RB: Dominik Szoboszlai—Injuries to Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong will result in Szoboszlai reprising his role as makeshift right back, with the Hungarian one of few who can hold their head high amid this season’s woeful displays.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—The Frenchman was hooked before the hour mark against Forest as he failed to handle Igor Jesus. Unfortunately for Slot, his lack of central defensive options means Konaté must start again on Wednesday.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Van Dijk labelled Liverpool’s performance “a mess” against Forest and nobody can argue against his assessment. The Dutchman, not for the first time this term, struggled on a gloomy afternoon.
LB: Andy Robertson—Milos Kerkez was restored to the starting lineup at the weekend, but will likely be replaced by Robertson for the clash with PSV. The Scotsman’s international joy turned to disappointment on his Merseyside return.
CM: Curtis Jones—Jones featured as part of Liverpool’s three-man midfield on Saturday, struggling to make much of an impact during a disastrous team display. Florian Wirtz’s expected injury absence means another start for the Englishman.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch was brilliant at the start of the season, but has succumbed to the same fate as many of his teammates in recent weeks. The Dutchman looks isolated in the engine room.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Liverpool desperately need Mac Allister to rediscover his mojo, the Argentine absolutely integral to the Reds controlling matches. He did score the winner against Real Madrid in the most recent European outing, however.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah has been slammed for his silence amid Liverpool’s dire run and the Egyptian’s performances have also come under fire. Still, Slot should persist with the 2024–25 Premier League Player of the Season.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—Alexander Isak endured yet another defeat while leading the line on Saturday as he managed just 14 touches throughout an invisible performance. Ekitiké, who has been the club’s best attacker this term, should replace the misfiring Swede.
LW: Cody Gakpo—The Dutchman made 159 appearances for PSV’s senior side before joining Liverpool and earned a warm welcome on his return to Eindhoven in the Champions League last season. He scored in Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat to his former employers in January.