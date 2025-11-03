Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid: Slot Searches for Consistency
Saturday’s 2–0 victory over Aston Villa was much more like the Liverpool that claimed their 20th league title during Arne Slot’s debut season at the helm.
The Reds weathered an early storm and capitalised on a woeful Emiliano Martínez error before coasting to three points. Suddenly, Slot’s men are third in the league table and preparing for a fixture that could reignite their stuttering season.
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return is an unavoidable narrative, but Slot will solely be focused on overseeing a victory that would allow Anfield to believe again. This Real Madrid team are considerably better than last season’s iteration that were beaten 2–0 on Merseyside, and every sign is pointing towards an absolute barnstormer on Tuesday night.
Slot revisited a familiar formula at the weekend, and the Dutchman is unlikely to tinker too much for Madrid‘s visit. Here’s how Liverpool could line up for this blockbuster Champions League duel.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—Caoimhin Kelleher played a decisive role in Liverpool’s win over Madrid last season, and the visitors’ purring attack is bound to make the Georgian work on Tuesday night. Mamardashvili hopes to repeat Kelleher’s heroics after keeping a clean sheet at the weekend.
RB: Conor Bradley—Bradley overcame a nervy start against Villa to produce a dynamic display from right back that was full of vigour. The Northern Irishman will encounter Mbappé again after producing an outstanding challenge on the Frenchman in last year’s fixture.
CB: Ibrahima Konaté—Konaté’s duel with Mbappé may prove significant, although Liverpool supporters will be concerned with the defender’s hot-and-cold run of form at the start of 2025–26.
CB: Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool’s captain was back to his usual self on Saturday, and the hosts desperately need a vintage version of Van Dijk to manifest against the La Liga leaders.
LB: Andy Robertson—The veteran left back is a better option than summer arrival Milos Kerkez right now, and Robertson should keep his place for this high-profile fixture.
CM: Ryan Gravenberch—Gravenberch sealed Liverpool’s triumph last time out amid a goalscoring surge in 2025–26. His return to the engine room was important to Saturday’s success.
CM: Alexis Mac Allister—While Mac Allister can be physically overwhelmed on such occasions, his partnership with Gravenberch was instrumental to Liverpool’s title triumph last season, and the Argentine was brilliant at the weekend.
RW: Mohamed Salah—Salah has resented Real Madrid since the 2018 Champions League final, but his record against the Spanish behemoths is poor. He’s won just one of nine games against Los Blancos, scoring twice.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai—The Hungarian has been Liverpool’s standout performer so far this term, and Slot will retain Szoboszlai in the advanced midfield role he shone in last season. Florian Wirtz should get a chance off the bench.
LW: Cody Gakpo—Alexander Isak’s absence means Gakpo is a shoo-in to retain his place down Liverpool’s left. Slot also has Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha to call upon.
ST: Hugo Ekitiké—The most impressive of Liverpool’s summer signings will be keen to show out against the La Liga leaders, who were only tenuously linked with his signature before the striker rocked up on Merseyside. Isak’s injury means there’s no striker dilemma for Slot.