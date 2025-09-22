Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton: Slot Makes 11 Changes From Derby Win
Winning the League Cup for a record-extending 11th time is not Liverpool’s priority this season, but Arne Slot certainly has a squad deep enough to win the competition without compromising their other goals.
The Reds were finalists last time out but succumbed to Newcastle United on the big day, having beaten their upcoming third-round opponents in the quarterfinals.
Southampton have started the 2025–26 season poorly in the Championship following their relegation, and Slot has the chance to oversee wholesale rotation off the back of a demanding three-game week.
Here’s how the Reds could line up for the Saints’ visit on Tuesday night.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Southampton (4-2-3-1)
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili—The Georgian knew his starts were going to come few and far between when he agreed to function as Alisson’s back-up, so he’s got to make the most of his opportunities.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong—Frimpong’s season has so far been hampered by an injury, but he’s been back in action after the international break and could get an hour under his belt here.
CB: Giovanni Leoni—The teenage defender garnered plenty of plaudits for his work in Serie A, and Leoni may have a big role to play for Liverpool this season, depending on how available Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté remain. Many are intrigued to see how he looks.
CB: Joe Gomez—The Englishman is currently third-choice, and Slot desperately needs Gomez to stay injury-free after the Marc Guéhi deal fell through. However, throughout his career, that has proven to be easier said than done.
LB: Andy Robertson—The experienced fullback hasn’t given up his first-choice status yet, with Milos Kerkez enduring a tough start to his Liverpool career. The Hungarian started on Saturday, so Robertson could come back in here.
CM: Wataru Endō—Liverpool’s fire extinguisher at the base of midfield will not supply the majestic fireworks that Ryan Gravenberch offers, but he’ll astutely protect an unfamiliar centre-back pairing.
CM: Trey Nyoni—Another teenager has garnered much of the hype in this Liverpool squad, but Nyoni is highly rated in his own right.
RW: Federico Chiesa—One of several late-in-the-day Liverpool heroes this season, Chiesa should earn a rare start in the cup on Tuesday.
AM: Curtis Jones—Jones produced a tidy, controlled cameo off the bench in Saturday’s derby, and Slot is likely to hand him a start against the Saints. He’s the unsung star of the Reds squad.
LW: Rio Ngumoha—The 16-year-old sensation looks at ease at the highest level, and the Anfield faithful will doubtless be expecting a show from Rio on Tuesday night.
ST: Alexander Isak—Hugo Ekitiké continues to impress up top for the Reds, so there’s no rush to fully integrate Isak, who isn’t completely match fit yet, but looked pretty good on debut last week. After appearing off the bench at the weekend, Liverpool’s record-signing could make his second start for the club.