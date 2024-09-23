Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United – Carabao Cup
Liverpool return to action for a midweek Carabao Cup clash against Premier League foe West Ham United.
The Reds managed a 3–0 win last time out at home against Bournemouth. Darwin Núñez scored for the first time in the 2024–25 campaign while Luis Díaz bagged a brace to lift Liverpool to second place in the Premier League table.
Liverpool is the current holder of the Carabao Cup after its 1–0 triumph over Chelsea in extra time back in February. It was Jürgen Klopp's last trophy in charge of Liverpool with aims of retaining it under new head coach Arne Slot.
As Alisson's availability for the match is up in the air due to a muscle injury, Caoimhin Kelleher could start in goal for the second straight match. Slot will likely stick with his preferred 4–2–3–1 setup, with players such as Cody Gakpo, Jarell Quansah and Diogo Jota expected to return to the lineup after not starting at the weekend.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham United (4–2–3–1)
GK: Caoimhin Kelleher – The 25-year-old made seven saves vs. Bournemouth in his first start for the club since that horrid 3–0 defeat to Atalanta back in April.
RB: Conor Bradley – Slot could opt to give the young full-back his first start of the new season due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's heavy usage to start the season.
CB: Jarell Quansah – Quansah could step into the heart of defense alongside van Dijk to give Ibrahima Konaté a breather.
CB: Virgil van Dijk – The team's captain is needed in the backline to ensure things run smoothly against a talented West Ham frontline.
LB: Konstantinos Tsimikas – The Greece international returns to the lineup hoping to replicate his performance against Milan in the Champions League.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister – The World Cup winner is integral to how Liverpool want to play with his ability on the ball and excellent passing range.
DM: Curtis Jones – Wataru Endō has made two appearances this season logging just two minutes. Slot could opt to give Jones the nod in the middle of the park in his first start of the season.
RW: Mohamed Salah – The veteran winger has been on fire to start the new season and Slot will hope that Liverpool will take care of business early on to allow him to take Salah off and rest him.
AM: Dominik Szoboszlai – The Hungary international is another player who's key to Slot's team with his effective pressing and passing ability in the final third.
LW: Cody Gakpo – Gakpo could in line for a start out on the wing, matching up against West Ham's Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
ST: Diogo Jota – The versatile forward looks to lead the line after watching from the bench in the win over Bournemouth.