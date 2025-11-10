Why Liverpool Are Protesting Controversial VAR ‘Decision’ From Man City Loss
Liverpool have reportedly contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb to appeal Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal against Manchester City.
The defending English champions have reached out to PGMOL—Professional Game Match Officials Ltd—over the controversial decision that denied the Reds their opening goal at the Etihad. The Athletic report Liverpool “do not accept” the on-field ruling.
After falling behind 1–0 in the first half, Arne Slot’s men thought they momentarily found an equaliser through their skipper, who sent a powerful header past Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the back of the net.
Celebrations soon ceased for Van Dijk and the Reds, though, when the on-field assistant raised his flag, deeming Andy Robertson in an offside position. A VAR review confirmed the decision, which ultimately wiped away Liverpool’s only goal of the clash.
Controversy swirled around the decision, especially after Premier League’s Match Centre stated Robertson was “in an offside position and deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper.”
In reality, the fullback was to the left of Donnarumma and not impeding the goalkeeper’s vision.
Liverpool went on to lose the match 3–0 to Man City, falling to eighth in the Premier League standings.
Liverpool Believe a ‘Different Outcome’ Should Have Occurred
Michael Oliver, the VAR for Liverpool’s clash with Man City, did not call on-field official Chris Kavanagh to the monitor to watch Van Dijk’s goal. Instead, the offside decision was upheld and the game continued on.
Less than 10 minutes later, Nico González buried the second for the Cityzens deep into first-half stoppage time. What could have been a level score quickly devolved into a 2–0 lead for Pep Guardiola’s men.
According to The Athletic, Liverpool believe the “usual checks and balances” that typically take place during the VAR process did not occur. If they had, the club is confident a “different outcome” could have been reached.
Slot admitted the decision was an “obvious and clear” error by the officials while Van Dijk said there was “no point discussing” the disallowed goal because it ultimately did not change the outcome of the lopsided defeat.