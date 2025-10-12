‘Becoming Serious’—Liverpool, Real Madrid Handed Huge Free Transfer Boost
Liverpool and Real Madrid are ramping up the pressure on Bayern Munich in contract talks with impending free agent Dayot Upamecano, reports have revealed.
Upamecano is approaching the final six months of his contract, which has piqued the interest of a number of elite sides. Liverpool are known admirers as they face a nervous battle in their own negotiations with Ibrahima Konaté, while Real Madrid, themselves keen on Konaté, see Upamecano as a concrete alternative.
Bayern chiefs have publicly confirmed their desire to retain Upamecano, but recent claims of progress in extension talks have now been dismissed by Christian Falk.
While a general agreement over salary is thought to be in place, the primary concern between Upamecano and Bayern revolves around a signing fee. Left back Alphonso Davies is thought to have pocketed close to €20 million (£17.4 million, $23.2 million) to snub Madrid and sign an extension last year, and Upamecano is searching for something similar.
The difference between the two parties is said to be “very, very big”, with Upamecano aware a free transfer elsewhere would almost certainly bring a signing-on fee which Bayern would be unable to match.
Florian Plettenberg adds Upamecano is unwilling to budge from his current demands which, as it stands, are too high for Bayern. The Frenchman is said to have warned his current side he will happily walk away next summer if his demands are not met.
Liverpool, Real Madrid Starting to Circle for Upamecano
“Top clubs” are starting to make their moves for Upamecano, who can discuss a free transfer overseas as early as January.
Liverpool are specifically named by the two German reporters, while Fabrizio Romano mentions the Reds alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as potential suitors.
Interest has been formalised with Upamecano’s representatives who, while open to all discussions, plan to engage with Bayern once again soon. The France international is settled in Munich and would be happy to ink an extension if his demands are met.
Upamecano and Konaté, former teammates at RB Leipzig, are just two of several defenders who could be on the move this summer. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi is another interesting most of Europe’s elite, including both Liverpool and Madrid.
Those who do depart on free transfers stand to earn significant signing-on fees, with clubs often happy to reward their new arrivals with a share of the money saved through the absence of a transfer fee.