Real Madrid ‘Offered’ Elite Center Back on Potential Free Transfer
Real Madrid have become synonymous with acquiring world-class players on free transfers.
Kylian Mbappé, David Alaba, Antonio Rüdiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold are recent examples of the brilliant business Los Blancos have managed to pull off. Now, they could potentially follow the same formula to acquire Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.
Upamecano is entering the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich and, according to MARCA, the Frenchman’s agent has already been in contact with Real Madrid to gauge any possible interest for a move in the summer of 2026.
The report also suggests that Real Madrid have other priorities and other players in mind to reinforce Xabi Alonso’s squad, but they are not closing the door on Upamecano’s potential arrival.
Los Blancos have also been linked with Upamecano’s France national team center back partner, Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté, who’s also due to become a free agent at the end of the 2025–26 season.
Many thought Upamecano was bound for the Santiago Bernabéu four years ago, but it was Bayern Munich who acquired the player after breaking out with RB Leipzig.
The Frenchman had a shaky start to his career with the German giants but has since managed to establish himself as a key piece in Vincent Kompany’s side. At 26-years-old, Upamecano has blossomed into one of the game’s best center backs and has over 150 appearances for Bayern.
Given constant injuries to Alaba, Rüdiger and Éder Militão, it’s well within the realm of possibility that Real Madrid do explore the center back market next summer. Landing Upamecano for no cost would be a bargain, although Konaté on a free transfer could be even better.
Alonso likely has a decision to make in terms of which French defender would best suit his squad come next summer.