Liverpool’s Stance on Arne Slot Sack ‘Revealed’ After Stunning Mohamed Salah Claims
Liverpool’s ownership group remain completely supportive of manager Arne Slot in the face of stunning criticism from star forward Mohamed Salah, a report has revealed.
After starting a third consecutive game on the bench, Salah stunned the world with claims he was being “thrown under the bus” because “somebody doesn’t want him here” alongside an admission that he no longer has a good relationship with Slot.
Predictably, Salah’s comments have prompted a wave of speculation about his future at Anfield, while Slot’s continuation as manager has also been brought into question amid mounting concerns over his ability to take this team forward.
Despite the increased pressure on Slot, The Athletic states Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), are unwavering in their support of Slot, whose future at Anfield will not be impacted by Salah’s interview
Indeed, FSG believe sacking their manager in response to a player’s public criticism of his selection is “unthinkable,” regardless of whether it come from a player of Salah’s pedigree.
Liverpool Owners Show Sympathy to Slot
While many high up at Anfield were not surprised to see Salah speak to the media after three games out of the starting lineup, nobody expected the Egyptian to be so critical and accusatory.
Salah’s insistance that somebody at Liverpool may be trying to force him out of the club has been met with complete confusion. The belief is that Slot is simply picking the best team to help the Reds out of their recent slump and Salah’s omission is nothing more than a selection decision, rather than part of a wider scheme to end his time at Anfield.
FSG are sympathetic towards Slot, believing he did not deserve to be on the receiving end of Salah’s barbs. The Dutch boss has sought to defend the 33-year-old during his spell out of the team, even hailing his professionalism in response to the decision.
Salah’s claim that he no longer has a relationship with Slot is backed up by BBC Sport. The report states this was Salah revealing his honest feelings towards the boss, with the relationship described as “genuinely broken.”
Whether FSG will ultimately pick a side in this feud remains to be seen, but what is clear is that Liverpool’s owners have not turned on Slot—for now, at least.