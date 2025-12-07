Mohamed Salah Receives Wildly Different Reactions to Liverpool Standoff
After Mohamed Salah took aim at Arne Slot for being “thrown under the bus” amid Liverpool’s struggles, he received massive support from his fellow countrymen, while former Reds slated him for publicly bashing the club.
The reigning Premier League Player of the Season, who was an unused substitute in Liverpool’s 3–3 draw with Leeds United on Saturday night, let it rip following the final whistle at Elland Road. Salah called his current treatment “not acceptable” given all he has achieved in a red shirt and revealed he has “no relationship” with Slot.
The Egypt national team was quick to defend their superstar on social media amid the controversial attack. The Pharaohs’ official X account shared: “You will never walk alone. You will always be the best.”
A slew of Salah’s Egypt teammates echoed the sentiment, posting their captain sitting with last season’s Premier League trophy with various captions hailing him as a “legend.”
Egypt manager Hossam Hassan joined in as well, posting on his own social media: “Always a symbol of determination and strength.”
Salah’s scathing rant came after the 33-year-old was benched for a third consecutive game in which Slot tried to find a winning formula to get the defending English champions out of their troubling slump. Liverpool sit ninth in the standings with just two wins in their last 10 league matches.
Liverpool Legends Tear Into Salah for Explosive Remarks
Although support poured in from his fellow countrymen, those closer to Liverpool criticised Salah’s candid statements. Michael Owen and Danny Murphy did not hold back when speaking out against the Egyptian star.
“Knock on the manager’s door, see the owners, whatever you have to do, express your frustration,” Murphy said on Match of the Day. “By doing this, he’s causing the team a problem and the manager a problem and making it all about him.
“You can’t do it. Whether you agree with him you don’t deal with it like this.”
Owen seemingly had sympathy for Salah’s position, but ultimately sided with Murphy in a statement on X: “I can imagine how you feel. You’ve carried this team for a long time and won everything there is to win.
“But this is a team game and you simply can’t publicly say what you’ve said. You’re going to AFCON in a week. Surely you bite your lip, enjoy representing your country and see how the land lies when you get back?”
Indeed, Liverpool could be without Salah for up to seven matches if Egypt make the AFCON final. The forward urged his parents to come to the Reds’ clash with Brighton next Saturday because it could be his final time at Anfield, hinting at a potential move in the January transfer window.