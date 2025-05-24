Liverpool Star Secures 2024–25 Young Player of the Season Award
Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has won the 2024–25 Premier League Young Player of the Season award.
The Dutch midfielder has enjoyed a dazzling individual campaign under Arne Slot, who transitioned Gravenberch into a deeper role in his midfield and watched on as the 23-year-old established himself as an integral part of the starting lineup.
Gravenberch started every game for Liverpool up until they were crowned Premier League champions and leads all midfielders in the division for interceptions (59).
He was also nominated for the Player of the Season award—the only player to feature on both shortlists—but watched teammate Mohamed Salah pick up that prize.
Young Player of the Season Nominees — 2024–25
- Liam Delap (Ipswich Town)
- Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest)
- Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
- Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)
- Cole Palmer (Chelsea)
- Joao Pedro (Brighton & Hove Albion)
- Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)
- William Saliba (Arsenal)
A recent media appearance saw Gravenberch open up on his journey to become a dominant defensive midfielder.
“I am not naturally a defensive midfielder,” he confessed. “I also like to drive forward with the ball. It‘s been good so far.
“It was not easy to be honest! It might have looked it but it was not easy. A lot of work, not only me, also the coach and the other players on the pitch. For example, Virgil [van Dijk], who helped me a lot to adapt to this role.
“More the defensive part was maybe where there was a question mark. The attacking part was good but the defending part I had to learn in terms of the duels, sometimes not watching my man properly, but I think I made a lot of steps with that as well.”