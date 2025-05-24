Mohamed Salah Named 2024–25 Premier League Player of the Season
Mohamed Salah has been named the Premier League‘s Player of the Season for the 2024–25 campaign.
There may have been an eight-man shortlist for the award, but in truth, there was only ever going to be one winner. Salah, the winner from 2017–18 as well, has racked up 28 goals and 18 assists to date, leading the Premier League in both ranks.
Records have tumbled repeatedly for the Egyptian maestro, who has contributed to the most goals of any player in a 38-game season in Premier League history and is vying to break the record for most assists in a single campaign.
He finished ahead of fellow Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch in the voting, bringing an end to a run of five consecutive winners from Manchester City.
Player of the Season Nominees — 2024–25
- Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest)
- Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)
- Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)
- Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)
- Declan Rice (Arsenal)
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
- Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
- Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest)
Salah‘s season has seen many tip the Liverpool star as the winner of this year‘s Ballon d‘Or award. He recently admitted he sees this as his best chance to take home the prize, and manager Arne Slot shared the same sentiment.
“He‘s had very, very, very good seasons at Liverpool but this one probably stands out in terms of numbers,” Slot said. “And if you add to that we also won the league, that would probably give him a fair chance.
“But fortunately for all the football fans around the world, he‘s not the only player that has had a great season. I think we were able to watch great football players this season again. But if there‘s ever a chance for him, it would be this season. If not, then he‘s going to try to push even harder next season. That‘s what I already know with him.”