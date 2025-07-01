SI

Liverpool Star Reveals Hilarious Trash Talk With Ousmane Dembele

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has revealed a hilarious exchange with Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé when the pair faced off in the Champions League earlier this season.

The first leg of the Champions League last 16 saw Arne Slot’s Reds head to Paris to meet the eventual trophy winners, who lost the game 1–0 but emerged with the world’s attention as many hailed the dominant nature of their performance.

During that game, Mac Allister came face to face with Dembélé, who got the better of the Argentine in a duel early in the match.

“When we played away, five or 10 minutes into the game, the guy was flying,” Mac Allister recalled to La Casa del Kun. “The ball was loose and I went with my legs open and he nutmegged me.

“He left me and immediately the game stopped. He came to me and said: ‘Bro, don’t come so fast next time’. That’s what he told me.

“And I told him, ’Don’t worry, I’ll put it on your knee next time.’ The thing is, I never managed to catch him!”

Ousmane Dembélé, Alexis Mac Allister
Dembélé got the better of Mac Allister. / IMAGO/Sportimage

Laughing as he recalled the incident, Mac Allister admitted such heated moments are good for the sport and more aggressive altercations, such as the recent incident between Inter’s Denzel Dumfries and River Plate’s Marcos Acuña at the Club World Cup, should be avoided.

“It’s not necessary,” he said. “At the time I wanted to kill him [Dembélé], but those things are good, it’s not worth making so much of a fuss.”

Finally, Mac Allister ensured there was no bad blood by proclaiming his admiration for Luis Enrique’s European champions.

“They’re the best team in the world; they’re flying,” the Liverpool midfielder conceded. “They have everything: they’re very disciplined, they play well with the ball, they all run. For me, they’re the best.”

