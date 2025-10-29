Liverpool Star Rails Against Arne Slot Excuses
Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa disagreed with Arne Slot’s admission that the reigning champions are unable to combat a long-ball approach.
After suffering an aerial bombardment at Brentford on Saturday night, Liverpool’s fourth straight Premier League defeat, Slot accepted that he has “not found an answer” to direct play.
Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher argued that the current iteration of the Merseyside outfit are too small to deal with this style. “Liverpool have to look at the physicality and height within their team because, right now, I don’t think they have enough,” he fretted.
Despite Carragher’s concerns, Liverpool have the second-tallest squad in the Premier League when weighted by minutes played, trailing only Newcastle United. Chiesa—who stands at 5’9”—actively encouraged more long balls.
“We have players that are world class and that can be put in any situation and will perform, so I don’t see any problem,” the Italy international told The Guardian before Wednesday’s Carabao Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace.
“If Crystal Palace wants to play long ball and long throw-ins they are more than welcome to do so, because we’re going to answer them with high intensity and winning duels, and trying to win. I don’t know if you say this in English but [in Italy] we say: ‘Winning brings winning.’ So we want to win tomorrow. That’s it.”
Slot has also floated the difficulty of integrating so many new faces into the squad this season as a factor behind Liverpool’s current malaise. Again, Chiesa wasn’t too impressed with that explanation.
“It’s many reasons and there’s not just one thing,” he shrugged. “We’re not winning. At the beginning of the season we were winning and no one was questioning this and that. Unfortunately it’s not [a good time] but I always think positive and I hope we’re going to bounce back.
“We have the quality and the players to do so and we have a fantastic manager so I don’t see any trouble. I hope there’s not going to be any trouble in the future.”
Chiesa: It Was Silent in the Dressing Room
Chiesa radiated nothing but confidence heading into the midweek cup clash, yet it was a very different scene in the Liverpool dressing room after Saturday’s defeat to Brentford.
“No one was speaking,” the 28-year-old revealed to The Times. “Because, afterwards, everyone knows. Sometimes you don’t have to speak about the situation. You know what’s going on.
“So no one spoke because we have to think about what we can do better and, usually, when we are in this situation the first thing that comes to your mind is to give more, train harder. It was good that after the game we didn’t talk, because it’s a sign that everyone wants to change.”