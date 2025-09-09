Liverpool Reveal Stunning New Third Kit for 2025–26 Season
Liverpool have unveiled their new third kit for the 2025–26 season, joining the collection of throwback shirts released with the adidas Originals Trefoil logo.
A sea green base draws inspiration from some of the famous Liverpool shirts from the early Premier League years, while the old club crest takes pride of place on the chest for the first time since 1992, one year after the last Trefoil release for Liverpool.
Finishing off the look are white shorts with green accents, including both the club badge and Trefoil, and a pair of green socks.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of this third kit, which comes alongside a wider clothing release. Training wear, Terrace Icons fashion and even a customised Liverpool Gazelle shoe painted in club colours all feature in the collection.
Juergen Rank, Senior Design Director at adidas, said: “With this Third Kit, we wanted to create something that speaks to Liverpool’s incredible heritage while feeling distinctly modern.
“The return of the Trefoil for the first time in over three decades is a special moment, and when paired with the iconic crest from 1987–1992, the design becomes a true celebration of history. Combined with the Sea Green colourway, which draws inspiration from some of the most memorable LFC adidas kits, we’ve created a look that feels both nostalgic and bold, perfect for the pitch and the terraces.”
The last time Liverpool used this badge was the final season of the pre-Premier League era. It proved to be an underwhelming campaign in the First Division but, under the watchful eye of manager Graeme Souness, the Reds romped to FA Cup glory.
Liverpool’s new third kit is now available globally from https://www.adidas.co.uk/liverpool, official club stores and selected retailers.