Liverpool’s 10 Best Kits of the 21st Century—Ranked
Liverpool have produced some astonishing shirts since the turn of the century, working with five different manufacturers to release some memorable classics.
Four of those manufacturers—no offence Warrior—have designed some remarkable jerseys in recent times, donned by a band of Merseyside superstars and club icons. Each strip evokes vivid memories for supporters, whether it be a specific player, match or even goal.
Liverpool have returned to adidas in 2025 for their third stint with the sportswear colossus, unveiling striking home and away shirts likely to swiftly fly off the shelves.
But which modern Liverpool jersey shines brightest? Here are our top 10 since 2000.
Ranking Liverpool’s Best Kits Since 2000
10. 2004–06 Home
There is nothing special about Reebok’s final offering as Liverpool’s manufacturer in terms of design, but the home shirt will long live in the memory given the club’s staggering on-field achievements between 2004 and 2006.
The Reds completed the miracle of Istanbul in this particular number, coming from three goals behind at half-time to conquer Milan on penalties in the most famous Champions League final of all-time.
More silverware followed the following season as Steven Gerrard single-handedly dragged the Reds to FA Cup glory against West Ham United, further immortalising the shirt in club folklore.
9. 2006–07 Third
Adidas produced three crackers on their reunion with Liverpool for the 2006–07 season, including this unique and striking third shirt. A distinctive teal design on one side of the strip extended down into the shorts, and perfectly complemented the green Carlsberg sponsor.
The contrasting shoulder stripes were also a neat touch, with the shirt screaming Xabi Alonso x Gerrard in the middle of the park. Liverpool didn’t wear this one too often, but they turned heads when they did.
8. 2023–24 Third
Beyond the occasional goalkeeper shirt, Liverpool have rarely worn purple. New Balance attempted it for the club’s away shirt in 2018–19, but the orange accents on that kit made for grim viewing. Nike did it properly in 2023–24, though.
The light purple mixed with black and white accents made for an eye-catching design, with an asymmetric pattern embossed on the jersey only adding value. It’s another that was donned infrequently, which is a real shame.
7. 2017–18 Home
Liverpool’s 2017–18 home shirt is synonymous with the true beginning of the Jürgen Klopp era. Mohamed Salah had just arrived to form one of the deadliest trios in Premier League history, and Philippe Coutinho’s £142 million ($188.1 million) move to Barcelona midway through the season facilitated the signing of Virgil van Dijk.
New Balance had already delivered some neat kits for the Reds following the horror of Warrior, but this deep red shirt with a tidy white V-neck collar was one of their best pieces of work.
The kit would be even more heralded had Liverpool won the Champions League final they reached that season, but, rather unfortunately, Loris Karius had other plans.
6. 2000–02 Home
While the 2004–06 Reebok home shirt has worked its way into legend, the manufacturer’s 2000–02 home shirt is actually a lot better. A thick retro collar and a light red band across the sponsor worked seamlessly with white details, looking particularly stunning in long sleeves.
It was an exquisite shirt in which to welcome the new millennium, with Liverpool even winning a treble during their first of two seasons in the kit. An unusual trio of trophies consisted of the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup.
5. 2025–26 Away
This may be premature, but we’re already ranking Liverpool’s 2025–26 away shirt in the top five. Adidas have come back with a bang, unveiling an astoundingly clean shirt to remind the club’s supporters of what they have been missing since 2012.
A slightly off-white base is brought to life by red and black accents on the sleeves and collar, while a unique club crest sees the Liverbird moved into a regal shield. It all works in perfect harmony, with the long sleeve iteration once again stealing the show.
4. 2021–22 Away
Liverpool’s 2021–22 away shirt is similar to the club’s latest away kit in terms of the predominant off-white colour, but it was primarily produced by Nike to honour the club’s iconic 1996–97 away shirt made by Reebok. It blended retro and modernity perfectly.
An incredibly smart collar and neon red trimmings made the jersey pop, as it did when worn during Liverpool’s famous 5–0 win against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford. A match befitting of such a beauty.
3. 2019–20 Home
Liverpool achieved incredible success in 2019–20 as they ended their agonising 30-year wait for a league crown, lifting their maiden Premier League title in a stylish kit. Quite comfortably the best of the New Balance era, the elegant pinstripes reflected the club’s class on the field.
Klopp’s side dominated the Premier League in this particular shirt, which was one of three excellent offerings from New Balance for 2019–20. This much-loved jersey is as sleek as they come and also represents the end of an agonising wait for ultimate domestic glory.
2. 2007–08 Third
Adidas’s second stint with Liverpool was simply hit after hit. Black kits have been regular alternate strips for the Reds since the turn of the century, but they have never been done with quite such style, elevated on this occasion by a distinct and asymmetric red stripe down the front of the shirt.
Gerrard dazzled regularly in this number during the 2007–08 campaign, helping guide Liverpool to a top four Premier League finish and the Champions League semifinals. He looked the part in this stunner, that’s for certain.
1. 2006–08 Home
Liverpool’s most recent home shirt is clearly a nod to the club’s 2006–08 home jersey. Both boast a typical Liverpool-red base and white piping down either side of the shirt’s front, but the retro iteration is adorned by a beautiful collar and the iconic Carlsberg sponsor.
Most Liverpool shirts during the noughties were inextricably linked with Gerrard, but this particular kit is perhaps more synonymous with Fernando Torres and the exceptional partnership he formed with the Reds skipper.