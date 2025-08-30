Liverpool ‘Submit Official Proposal’ for Marc Guehi
Liverpool’s enormous summer spend could continue into the final days of the transfer window following a formal offer reportedly submitted for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.
Liverpool have been boosted in their pursuit of Alexander Isak by Newcastle United’s capture of German striker Nick Woltemade, billed as a replacement for the unsettled Swede.
But the Reds have been vulnerable defensively in the opening weeks of the season, conceding four goals across their first two Premier League games, highlighting the need for strengthening. Beyond a lack of depth, Ibrahima Konaté is out of contract next summer and hasn’t signed a new deal.
Guéhi has been identified as the top target, having established himself as one of the Premier League’s leading defenders and now a regular England international. The 25-year-old is also into the final season of his contract, leading to Liverpool hoping to land a cut-price deal.
The Athletic writes that an “official proposal” has been sent to Crystal Palace, worth £35 million ($47.3 million), with no add-ons. The Eagles are yet to respond and are thought to be working towards trying to secure “reinforcements” in the event that Guéhi is sold.
Paul Joyce of The Times relayed that Liverpool will not entertain Joe Gomez heading to Selhurst Park on loan as part of any deal. That was a consideration for Palace but is a “non starter” for the Reds.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner made it clear that he wanted Guéhi to stay until after the club’s key Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad, which has now passed.
“It is not possible to find a Marc Guéhi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League,” Glasner said at a press conference on Friday. Earlier, he’d hinted that Guéhi would be allowed to leave: “It was clear he would play this game in Norway and then let’s see what will come.”