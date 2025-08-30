Newcastle Confirm Club Record Striker Signing Ahead of Final Alexander Isak Transfer Decision
Newcastle United have announced the signing of striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart for a club-record fee.
The Magpies needed one new striker at the start of the summer transfer window following Callum Wilson’s departure on a free transfer, but were soon rocked by the news of Alexander Isak’s desire to leave and join Liverpool.
An initial approach and opening bid of £110 million ($148.4 million) from the Reds have both been turned down by Newcastle, who have privately claimed to be determined not to sell Isak this summer. However, their stance has always been expected to soften if they could find a suitable replacement.
Having lost out to Chelsea over both Liam Delap and João Pedro and watched Manchester United win the race for Benjamin Šeško, Newcastle eventually turned their attention to 23-year-old Woltemade, who netted 12 Bundesliga goals last season and shone for Germany at this summer’s European Under-21 Championships.
Woltemade has now completed his move to Newcastle, who have paid an initial £65 million (€75.1 million, $87.7 million) plus £4.3 million in add-ons—a new club record for the Magpies.
“I’m really happy to be at this amazing club. From the first contact, I felt like the club really wanted me and had big plans for me,” said Woltemade, who was the subject of several failed approaches from Bayern Munich before making his move to Tyneside.
With Woltemade now through the door, Liverpool are expected to once again test Newcastle’s resolve over Isak, who has publicly insisted he feels unable to return to St James’ Park due to “broken promises” over a new contract.
A new bid of £130 million could arrive from Liverpool if Newcastle indicate a willingness to negotiate over Isak, although the Reds are not expected to meet the price tag of £150 million which was set earlier in the summer.