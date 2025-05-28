Liverpool Begin ‘Tactical Game’ for Chelsea Target, Use Florian Wirtz Approach
Liverpool are“seriously in the race” for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitiké, reports in Germany claim, but face strong competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea.
The Reds are seeking to strengthen off the back of winning the Premier League title, having brought that success without relying on a recognised striker for goals. Darwin Núñez wasn’t at the forefront of Arne Slot’s plans, starting only eight league games from a possible 38.
Mohamed Salah has been handed a new contract to 2027, but it is clear that Liverpool are thinking about who will score their goals in the long-term future.
Sky Germany report that both Slot and Michael Edwards, Liverpool’s chief executive of football, are interested in Ekitiké, and "feelers" have been put out to gauge his availability.
The young Frenchman has found his feet at Eintracht Frankfurt after struggling to establish himself at Paris Saint-Germain, contributing 34 goals and assists across all competitions this season. But once viewed as a cheaper alternative to other expensive options in the market, that kind of form could see Frankfurt demand €100 million (£83.9 million, $113.2 million) transfer fee for the 22-year-old.
As such, it would take Liverpool to sell the likes of Núñez and Diogo Jota to raise the necessary funds. Núñez, in particular, is linked with Atlético Madrid.
Another major problem for Liverpool is Chelsea. Since Sky Germany's original report, journalist Florian Plettenberg has noted the Conference League finalists are in “concrete talks” over a deal for Ekitiké. Understandably, the Blues want things wrapped up as quickly as possible because they are aware of Liverpool’s interest.
Chelsea are described as “putting in the most effort” in pursuit of Ekitiké, although Arsenal are said to be “monitoring the situation” as well. The Gunners also want a new striker this summer, having played without a specialised ‘number nine’ for several seasons.