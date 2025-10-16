Liverpool to ‘Make Contact’ With Real Madrid Target Over Free Transfer
Liverpool are expected to reach out to Borussia Dortmund centre back Nico Schlotterbeck over a potential summer switch to Anfield.
The Reds made clear their desire to sign a new defender this summer with a failed pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi. The position could soon become an area of significant concern as Ibrahima Konaté is approaching the final six months of his own contract.
With at least one new centre back expected to arrive next summer, Christian Falk claims Liverpool have joined the list of suitors for Schlotterbeck.
Schlotterbeck’s contract expires in 2027 and Dortmund are keen to tie him down to fresh terms, but progress in negotiations has been limited thus far and plenty of teams across Europe have identified the 25-year-old as a potential bargain signing next summer.
Indeed, Bayern Munich are considering making Schlotterbeck their latest Bundesliga poach, while Real Madrid are known admirers of the Germany international as they prepare for their own role in the centre back merry-go-round that is approaching.
Madrid are known to be keen on Konaté but are also expected to be among Liverpool’s rivals for Guéhi, and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is another impending free agent who could move between the three clubs.
Schlotterbeck is open to all offers after being underwhelmed by Dortmund’s opening contract offer. He is specifically said to be interested in listening to Liverpool, who will reach out to the defender soon to discuss their stance.
Bayern, who are still working on Upamecano’s extension and are thought to see Guéhi as their top target, have not yet formally joined the race for Schlotterbeck while they await a resolution with their own contract rebel.
The only club not at risk of losing a defender this summer is Madrid, who are drawing up a long list of targets which includes all four of Konaté, Guéhi, Upamecano and Schlotterbeck—the latter is the only player of the group not in the final year of his contract.
Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken acknowledged Schlotterbeck’s right to entertain offers, but warned the defender he will not be given an infinite amount of time to decide his next move.
“It is his absolute right to plan his future carefully,” Ricken told SPORT BILD. “We respect that. And I believe that salary is not the most important factor, but rather perspective, trust, and conviction.
“We won’t rush into things. But of course, we don’t want to drag this out indefinitely; everyone is aware of that.”