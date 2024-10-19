Liverpool vs. Chelsea Predictions: Premier League
Liverpool hosts Chelsea in the Premier League in a clash between two top six sides on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Arne Slot's team leads the pack atop the table one point better than Manchester City and Arsenal through seven games. Enzo Maresca has Chelsea off to its best league start in the Todd Boehly era as the Blues look to pick up its first win at Anfield since the 2020–21 season. Since then, the two sides have drawn in four of their six last head-to-head matches. Liverpool demolished Chelsea 4–1 last time out at Anfield in Jürgen Klopp's final season in charge.
After that, Klopp lifted his final trophy as Liverpool boss defeating Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea in the EFL Cup final. A lot has changed since their meeting at Wembley. Both new managers will want a strong performance to improve on their strong starts to the season.
SI Soccer gives our predictions for the clash.
Liverpool 2–1 Chelsea—Amanda Langell
Chelsea might have Cole Palmer, but the Blues will be without Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana, giving Arne Slot's men the advantage in front of a home crowd at Anfield.
Liverpool 2–1 Chelsea—Braden Chalker
Arne Slot passes his first big test in the Premier League with Liverpool with a home win over Chelsea. Cole Palmer manages to find the back for the visitors but it will be too little, too late for Enzo Maresca's team.
Liverpool 3–2 Chelsea—Max Mallow
It'll be a shootout in what has recently turned into one of the more dull fixtures in the Premier League under previous leadership on both touchlines. Mohamed Salah will score a brace and perhaps a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick for the cherry on top Cole Palmer will be too much to keep a clean sheet, let alone concede just one goal.
Liverpool 2–2 Chelsea—Roberto Casillas
Both teams like to go forward and play attacking football. Chelsea’s back line can be opened up and Liverpool leave space behind for Chelsea’s attacking players to exploit. Both teams take a point from the game in a tightly contested match.