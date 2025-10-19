Liverpool vs. Man Utd Combined XI: Red Devils Surprise in Key Area
One of English football’s leading rivalries will be renewed this weekend as Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League, but neither side enter the fixture brimming with confidence.
Liverpool endured three successive defeats before the October international break, plunging them into uncertainty as poor performances finally caught up with Arne Slot’s side. United won their most recent outing against Sunderland, but are never far from delving deeper into crisis under Ruben Amorim.
Which iteration of the sides we will witness at Anfield on Sunday remains to be seen, but both clubs are undeniably laced with quality across the pitch. There are world-class operators in either dressing room ready to conjure their magic.
Selecting a combined starting XI of Liverpool and United players is no easy feat given the current predicament of the behemoths. However, we have undertaken the task regardless, selecting a team based on availability and early season form in 2025–26.
GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili
With Alisson injured and Senne Lammens having made just the one appearance in United colours this season—albeit an impressive one against Sunderland—Giorgi Mamardashvili simply has to be our starting goalkeeper.
The Georgian should enjoy a run of fixtures in the Liverpool XI given Alisson is on the sidelines for the coming weeks, with few clubs boasting a better deputy than the 25-year-old. He’s regularly showcased his brilliance in La Liga and on the international stage.
RB: Jeremie Frimpong
Jeremie Frimpong is another Liverpool signing to have made an underwhelming start since his summer switch, but we’re giving the Dutch international the benefit of the doubt. An injury interrupted his start to the season, but he’s impressed in glimpses during his limited minutes with the Reds and has plenty of credit in the bank from a stunning spell with Bayer Leverkusen.
He caught the eye in the Community Shield and made a sizeable impact from the bench as Liverpool scored late against Burnley in mid-September. They’re only crumbs of comfort, but it’s something for Liverpool to cling to.
CB: Matthijs de Ligt
Ibrahima Konaté of last season would have earned a starting spot in this team without question, but the Frenchman’s disastrous start to the 2025–26 campaign means he simply can’t be included. He’s been sluggish in and out of possession, looking a shadow of the imperious presence that helped Liverpool keep more clean sheets than any other team in the league last term.
United have looked ropey at the back themselves this season, but Matthijs de Ligt has been largely solid. He’s looked increasingly comfortable as the deepest of Amorim’s three centre halves, benefitting from extra protection either side of him.
CB: Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk has struggled to hold Liverpool’s faltering defence in one piece, but the Dutchman has still been their standout performer at the back. He leads the rearguard for clearances and blocks per 90, while also delivering a crucial winner in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid back in September.
He might not have been at his impenetrable best, but he’s still been hugely impressive in spells.
LB: Diogo Dalot
Diogo Dalot is not a spectacular fullback by any means, but the Portuguese defender is impressively consistent and an incredibly hard worker. The 26-year-old’s minutes have been limited through injury this season, but he’s largely impressed when called upon.
His versatility is hugely beneficial for United and his ability to play left back ensures teammate Patrick Dorgu and struggling Liverpool signing Milos Kerkez miss out entirely. They can have few complaints based on current form.
DM: Ryan Gravenberch
Ryan Gravenberch has managed to rise above Liverpool’s disappointing form this season, building on last term’s terrific performances that saw him scoop the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.
He’s managed four goal contributions already this season, including superb goals against Newcastle United and Everton, and can lay claim to being one of the Premier League’s best midfielders right now.
United would love such a presence in their engine room.
DM: Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister has endured a stop-and-start season for Liverpool amid fitness issues and fatigue, but the Argentina international seldom fails to deliver when called upon. The midfielder is effortlessly brilliant and has become one of the leading tempo-setters across the globe.
Casemiro’s recent renaissance and Dominik Szoboszlai’s admirable industry are not enough to keep Mac Allister out of our team, with the 26-year-old walking into almost any midfield in world football.
RW: Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah has failed to deliver the same devastating performances that won him Premier League Player of the Season en route to last term’s title, but there is an expectation that the Egyptian will rediscover his mojo sooner rather than later.
However, even below his best, Salah is a guaranteed source of goals and assists, something he’s proven repeatedly against United. He’s the top scorer in this fixture with 16 goals across all competitions, and he has a strong chance of adding to that tally this weekend.
AM: Bruno Fernandes
Like him or loathe him, Bruno Fernandes is an astonishing footballer. Even die-hard Liverpool supporters must accept the Portugal international’s brilliance, with United’s skipper regularly their saving grace in times of turmoil.
Two penalty misses this season has cast a shadow over the playmaker, but he’s still been hugely effective for the Red Devils in a deeper role. Nobody has created more than his 19 chances in the Premier League this term.
LW: Bryan Mbeumo
Bryan Mbeumo has shown signs of life early in his United career. We’ve shunted him to the left-hand side in our combined XI, but the Cameroonian prefers operating from the right, and that’s where he was ever so devastating for Brentford last season.
Mbeumo has two goals and an assist for United and his explosivity makes him a nightmare for opposition defenders. He just secures our left wing spot ahead of Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.
ST: Alexander Isak
Benjamin Šeško is another summer signing hitting his stride at Old Trafford following goals in back-to-back matches, but Alexander Isak is still one of the world’s best centre forwards despite a tame start with Liverpool.
The Premier League’s record signing must be cut some slack having missed the entirety of pre-season and then joined a team in transition, with the Swede destined to come good in the near future for Liverpool.