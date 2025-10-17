Liverpool vs. Man Utd: Three Key Battles That Could Decide Ferocious Rivalry
Another instalment of one of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be staged at Anfield this Sunday when Liverpool host Manchester United in the Premier League.
Liverpool enter the fixture in an alarming predicament after three successive defeats prior to the October international break, with Man Utd, somewhat surprisingly, in stronger form than the reigning champions after victories over Chelsea and Sunderland in their last three outings.
Form tends to be inconsequential when these bitter adversaries lock horns, however, with recent iterations of the fixture supplying drama in abundance. This weekend’s contest should prove no exception.
Here are three key battles that could decide the clash on Merseyside.
Mohamed Salah vs. Patrick Dorgu
Mohamed Salah has been a fair few notches below his best this season, failing to rediscover the unstoppable form of last term. But a brace for Egypt over the international break saw him back on the scoresheet after four games without a goal and he now faces his favourite opponents.
Salah has scored 16 goals in just 17 matches against the Red Devils over the years and has also supplied six assists in those fixtures. He’s only failed to score in two of his last 10 Premier League battles with United—although both of those meetings were at Anfield.
Despite his patchy form this season, Salah should still cause issues for United’s disjointed backline. They managed a clean sheet at home to Sunderland before the international break, but have struggled to deny their opponents this term. Individual errors and general disorganisation consistently undermine them on the big stage.
Patrick Dorgu will be primarily responsible for denying Salah, although he will need significant help from left-sided centre back Luke Shaw. They will both want to rewatch how Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella handled the veteran winger before the international break, the left back smothering Salah with his physicality and tenacity.
It will be no easy feat, but stifling Salah will prove key to United’s hopes of leaving Anfield with a smile.
The Midfield Battle
United’s misfiring and unbalanced midfield has often been their downfall since Ruben Amorim’s arrival. Playing with just two men in the engine room has regularly seen them overrun by midfield trios, and that could be the case again this weekend.
Bruno Fernandes is likely to line up alongside Casemiro in the centre of the park for the Red Devils, while injuries and fatigue could weaken Liverpool’s midfield. Three of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz will feature for the Reds, who should still overpower their visitors with their high-energy approach.
Liverpool’s midfield has not been as effective this season as it was last, but they still have an abundance of quality and experience. Should they move the ball with speed and hunt as a pack out of possession, their extra numbers should allow them to dominate the midfield battle.
Amorim’s refusal to alter his formation could hand Liverpool a major advantage this weekend.
Forward Trio vs. Leaky Liverpool Defence
Liverpool’s underperforming defence has been their greatest weakness in Arne Slot’s second season in charge. There has been no consistency at right back due to injury and rotation, Milos Kerkez and Ibrahima Konaté have endured some rough afternoons and even Virgil van Dijk has not been at his imperious best. An injury to Alisson, so often Liverpool’s saviour, only exacerbates their issues.
United have not been prolific scorers this season, but there are signs that their new-look forward line are gelling. Benjamin Šeško has scored in his last two matches, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are starting to form relationships with the Slovenian, and Mason Mount has made an encouraging start to the campaign, too.
The Red Devils will be determined to keep Liverpool’s attacking stars at bay, but must be brave on the break. Committing bodies forward and playing with pace will cause an uncertain Liverpool defence, who have kept just two clean sheets this season, major issues.