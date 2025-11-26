Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool are aiming for some respite amid an utterly disastrous run of form when they host PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
The Reds slumped to their eighth defeat from their last 11 matches on Saturday as they suffered humiliation at home to Nottingham Forest, losing 3–0 and sinking to 12th in the Premier League. A new low during Arne Slot’s dreadful second season at the helm, the pressure is swiftly rising on the Dutchman.
The ex-Feyenoord manager could desperately use victory against a regular adversary during his Eredivisie days, although he was beaten by PSV last season. Liverpool had already clinched their place in the last 16 of the Champions League when they visited Eindhoven and suffered a 3–2 defeat.
The Reds have won three of their four Champions League matches, but head into Wednesday’s fixture bereft of confidence. Peter Bosz’s attack-minded PSV side could cause them more major issues.
The Dutch giants have accumulated just five points from their league phase excursions to date, but have still lost just twice in all competitions this season. Surprise defeats to Telstar and Union Saint-Gilloise haven’t undermined an overwhelmingly positive campaign, which included a 6–2 win over Napoli a month ago.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a pivotal clash for the Reds.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández (ESP)
- VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 4 wins
- PSV Eindhoven: 1 win
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: PSV 3–2 Liverpool (Jan. 29, 2025)—Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool 0–3 Nottingham Forest - 22/11/25
NAC Breda 0–1 PSV - 22/11/25
Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25
AZ Alkmaar 1–5 PSV - 09/11/25
Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 04/11/25
Olympiacos 1–1 PSV - 04/11/25
Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa - 01/11/25
PSV 5–2 Fortuna Sittard - 31/10/25
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace - 29/10/25
Feyenoord 2–3 PSV - 26/10/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App
Canada
fuboTV, DAZN
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool have major issues in the right-back department with Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong both missing, with Dominik Szoboszlai expected to feature as their replacement once more as Slot continues to snub Joe Gomez.
Florian Wirtz is another fitness concern and is likely to sit out the clash with PSV having suffered a muscle injury with Germany over the international period. He’s joined youngsters Jayden Danns, Stefan Bajčetić and Giovanni Leoni in the treatment room.
Alexander Isak appears destined to drop back to the bench after his anonymous display against Forest, with Hugo Ekitiké replacing him up top. Andy Robertson should be another change from the weekend, coming in for Milos Kerkez at left back.
Gakpo will feature against his former club, whom he scored against last season.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. PSV (4-3-3): Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Ekitiké, Gakpo.
PSV Eindhoven Team News
PSV travel to Anfield with an almost entirely fit squad, missing just Ruben van Bommel and Alassane Pléa through injury. The latter has featured just three times for his new club since the summer switch from Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Ricardo Pepi starred in the victory over Liverpool last season, scoring and assisting in Eindhoven, but Guus Til is likely to lead the line on Wednesday having scored seven goals across his past seven appearances.
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Ivan Perišić should line up on the left wing, with in-form Dennis Man operating on the other flank.
PSV Eindhoven Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
PSV predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kovář; Dest, Schouten, Gasiorowski, Salah-Eddine; Júnior, Veerman; Man, Saibari, Perišić; Til.
Liverpool vs. PSV Eindhoven Score Prediction
Given Liverpool’s current form, it‘s impossible to predict what we will witness from them midweek. Will there be another mini-resurgence around the corner, or more misery?
Well, it could be another unconvincing night for Liverpool’s backline up against the free-scoring PSV, but the 5–1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last month shows how the Reds can prosper against offensive-minded sides with uncertain defences.
The Anfield crowd will be nervous for Wednesday’s duel, but should provide Liverpool with some much-needed confidence if things go awry.
We’re backing Liverpool to edge a thrilling affair.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 PSV