Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool and Real Madrid lock horns in a potentially riveting Champions League fixture on Tuesday night, with the two European giants facing off in Gameweek 4 of the league phase.
Madrid, the most successful team in the competition’s history, have historically had their way with the Reds, beating them in two finals, but Liverpool enacted some revenge last season when they beat Carlo Ancelotti’s side 2–0 at Anfield.
The visitors are undoubtedly improved from 12 months ago. Led by former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, they head into Tuesday’s game five points clear at the top of La Liga and without a blemish on their Champions League record.
Victories over Marseille, Kairat Almaty and Juventus leave Madrid in a strong position, and they’re three points better off than the Reds, who were beaten by Galatasaray in Gameweek 2.
Arne Slot’s side have had a nightmare few weeks, but there was a comforting sense of familiarity regarding their 2–0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday. A victory here would indicate that the English champions have turned a corner.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 4
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT
- Referee: István Kovács (ROU)
- VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 1 win
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Liverpool 2–0 Real Madrid (Nov. 27, 2024) - Champions League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Real Madrid
Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa - 01/11/25
Real Madrid 4–0 Valencia - 01/11/25
Liverpool 0–3 Crystal Palace - 29/10/25
Real Madrid 2–1 Barcelona - 26/10/25
Brentford 3–2 Liverpool - 25/10/25
Real Madrid 1–0 Juventus - 22/10/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–5 Liverpool - 22/10/25
Getafe 0–1 Real Madrid - 19/10/25
Liverpool 1–2 Man Utd - 19/10/25
Real Madrid 3–1 Villarreal - 04/10/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports
Liverpool Team News
Alexander Isak didn’t train on Monday in the build-up to Real Madrid’s visit, and the Swede is unlikely to feature. However, Curtis Jones has returned to the training field after missing out at the weekend.
Slot reverted to his title-winning midfield against Villa, and we should see the trio of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch start again on Tuesday night. Florian Wirtz will occupy a spot on the bench.
Andy Robertson is currently a better option for Slot at left-back, given Milos Kerkez’s struggles, and Conor Bradley will remain the starting right-back in Jeremie Frimpong’s absence.
Youngsters Jayden Danns, Giovanni Leoni and Stefan Bajčetić are on the treatment table.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Real Madrid Team News
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Anfield comeback has the potential to a non-event, given that the former Red was once again an unused substitute at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring injury.
With Dani Carvajal out, Federico Valverde is likely to start at right back for the visitors. Alonso heaped the praise on the Uruguayan over the weekend, lauding his development as a defender.
Madrid are also without summer arrival Franco Mastantuono after he picked up an injury he Saturday’s thumping win over Valencia. Eduardo Camavinga should come in for the Argentine and partner Aurélien Tchouaméni in midfield.
Vinicius Junior played 79 minutes on Saturday after his outburst in the Clasico. He’ll start down Madrid’s left and aim to take advantage of a vulnerable Liverpool backline with the in-form Kylian Mbappé.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Valverde, Militão, Huijsen, Carreras; Camavinga, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappé.
Liverpool vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction
Liverpool were as good as they’ve been all season without being spectacular against Villa. Slot must’ve been encouraged by the control his team were able to assert on the contest, with his reversion to last season’s preferred midfield paying dividends.
The Reds are flawed out of possession, and it’s hard to imagine Madrid not having success with the ball and in transition on Tuesday night. Slot may accept that keeping the visitors at arm’s length will be an impossible task, with the Dutchman potentially playing up to the Anfield atmosphere under the lights and embracing the chaos.
A special night on Merseyside could be in the offing, with the Reds, emboldened by Saturday’s win, edging a shootout.
Prediction: Liverpool 3–2 Real Madrid