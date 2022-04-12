Breaking: Villarreal Knock Bayern Munich Out Of The Champions League Quarter-Final To Set Up Meeting With Either Liverpool Or Benfica

Liverpool will face Villareal in the UEFA Champions League semi-final if they are to go through against Benfica in tomorrow's second leg. The Spanish side score a late equaliser to knock Bayern Munich out.

Villareal shock the rest of Europe with a late goal from substitute Samuel Chukwueze, as they claim a 2-1 aggregate victory over Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich.

Going into tonight's second leg with a 1-0 advantage, Unai Emery's side put up a resiliant and stubborn display to keep Munich out for the majority of the match.

A goal from Robert Lewandowski early in the second half seemed to be a moment to turn the tie completely on it's head. However, Villareal held out until their moment of glory.

Substitute Samuel Chukwueze finished off a fantastic counter attacking goal for the away team. A goal that sends them to the semi-final of the Champions League, where they will likely play Liverpool.

