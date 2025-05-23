Luka Modric Bids Emotional Farewell to Real Madrid Ahead of Final La Liga Game
Luka Modrić penned a lengthy letter to Real Madrid fans to bid an emotional farewell to the club he has called home for the past 13 years.
Despite reports of incoming manager Xabi Alonso’s desire to retain his services for at least one more season, it is believed Madrid have decided against renewing Modrić’s contract and the club confirmed the veteran midfielder will leave this summer after the FIFA Club World Cup.
The exit of the most successful player in their history will clearly be an emotional one and Modrić took to social media with a message of thanks directly for those who have supported him since he joined in 2012.
“The time has come,” he began. “The time I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end...On Saturday I’ll play my last game at the Santiago Bernabéu.
“I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn’t have imagined what came next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I’m proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the greatest club in history.
“I want to sincerely thank the club, especially president Florentino Pérez, my teammates, coaches, and everyone who has helped me throughout this time.
“Over the years, I’ve experienced incredible moments, seemingly impossible comebacks, finals, celebrations and magical nights at the Bernabéu...We’ve won everything, and I’ve been very happy. Very, very happy.
“But beyond the titles and victories, I carry the affection of all Real Madrid fans in my heart. I truly don’t know how to explain the special connection I have with you and how supported, respected and loved I have felt and still feel. I will never forget every ovation and all the gestures of affection you have shown me.
“I’m leaving with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude, and unforgettable memories. And even though, after the Club World Cup, I won’t be wearing this shirt on the pitch again, I will always be a Real Madrid fan.
“We’ll meet again. Real Madrid will always be my home. For life. Hala Madrid and Nothing Else.”
Modrić will play his final game at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday as he bids farewell to La Liga. The 39-year-old will sign a short-term contract to play at the Club World Cup but will then formally leave Madrid on July 13.